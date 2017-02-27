KnowRoaming and TCL Communication makes global data roaming easy and affordable with Alcatel's Pop 4-6 4G, A2 XL, A3 XL

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --KnowRoaming, the technology company that delivers end-to-end global connectivity, today announced the launch of the KnowRoaming SoftSIM in Alcatel's Pop 4-6 4G, A2 XL, and A3 XL handsets. The SoftSIM will be showcased on Alcatel handsets at TCL's Mobile World Congress booth, 3D11, and at the KnowRoaming booth, 1A7.

The KnowRoaming SoftSIM is an entirely hardware-free SIM, complete with custom management tools and a global roaming network. With the technology integrated in Pop 4-6 4G, A2 XL, and A3 XL handsets, users can automatically connect to unlimited data at very affordable rates when they travel in 61 countries. All usage can be easily monitored in real time through the native Roam Now! app.

"Our mission has always been to make global connectivity accessible and affordable," said KnowRoaming CEO, Gregory Gundelfinger. "The integration of our SoftSIM in Alcatel's Pop 4-6 4G, A2 XL, and A3 XL handsets gives Alcatel's customers a seamless way to stay connected and use their device as if they were at home."

Alcatel's handsets offer stylish design and high-end features-making them hugely popular among Gen-X and Millennial consumers worldwide. Alcatel delivers great value to a consumer segment that relies heavily on their mobile devices to power their daily lives. The KnowRoaming SoftSIM offers consumers the freedom to use their smartphones when they travel and stay in control of their international roaming costs.

The expansion to integrate the SoftSIM in more devices affirms Alcatel's dedication to create global phones that provide their customers the freedom to stay connected wherever they go.

About KnowRoaming

KnowRoaming delivers truly end-to-end solutions for global connectivity. For consumer, corporate, and enterprise customers, KnowRoaming offers flexible delivery mechanisms, customizable management platforms, and a global mobile network. KnowRoaming launched theworld's first Global SIM Stickerin 2013 and has since developed new industry-disrupting innovations: theIoT Connect, theGlobal Hotspot, theSoftSIM Platform, and theGlobal SIM Card. Each product includes fully transparent, real-time management tools that can be tailored to customers' needs. KnowRoaming has coverage in200+ countriesat rates up to85%lower than carriers. KnowRoaming is a technology company focused on innovation and customer experience. Learn more atwww.knowroaming.com.

About the KnowRoaming SoftSIM

The KnowRoaming SoftSIM is an entirely hardware-free SIM, complete with custom management tools and a global roaming network. Designed for quick, easy implementation with different baseband chipsets, the SoftSIM offers full control and dynamic provisioning, custom designed for Multi-IMSI roaming connectivity. With the technology integrated in handsets, users can automatically connect to networks in foreign countries, monitoring their account usage in real time through the dedicated app, all while benefiting from low data roaming rates and a seamless device-integrated experience.

About TCL Communication

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited designs, manufactures and markets an expandingportfolio of mobile and internet products and services worldwide. The company's portfolio ofproducts is currently sold in over 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe,the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. According to telecommunication research firm IDC andcompany's data, the company ranked No. 7 and No. 10 among global phone manufacturers andglobal smartphone manufacturers respectively in the third quarter of 2016. The company also rankedNo. 7 among global tablet manufacturers.

Incorporated in Hong Kong, TCL Communication operates its highly efficient manufacturing plant inHuizhou, China and nine R&D centers worldwide. It employs around 13,000 people worldwide. Formore information, please visit www.tclcom.com

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/472154/KnowRoaming_Roam_Now_App.jpg

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/472155/KnowRoaming_Alcatel_A3_XL.jpg