HotForex Fine-tunes Its Client Area

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, February 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The refreshed myHotForex Client Area features a modern, responsive and user-friendly design for forex traders and affiliates

Award-winning forex and commodities broker, HotForex has launched the new design of its myHotForex Client Area.

In line with its commitment to offering cutting-edge trading services, HotForex aims to smoothen its traders' and affiliates' experience when managing their accounts, making deposits or withdrawals, and more.

The enhanced myHotForex area now boasts:

exceptionally responsive and user-friendly design

optimized features to ensure traders' satisfaction

extra convenient navigation

straightforward access to key information

fine-tuned functionalities, ease of use and seamless navigation

In addition, HotForex clients visiting the refreshed myHotForex home page can get informed on company developments, new policies and more, with regular updates posted on the My Announcements and Featured Releases sections.

Commenting on the upgrade, a HotForex spokesperson said, "We are constantly aiming to provide highly competitive trading solutions and services to our clients, so we are proud to be introducing this revamped and fine-tuned Client Area which addresses our traders' top needs. We always take our clients' feedback into serious consideration when it comes to our products and services; our main priority is to stay current with the markets and provide them with top-of-the-line experience."

HotForex clients and other interested traders can have a closer look at the new myHotForex area by logging in or registering with HotForex.

Notes to Media:

About HotForex

HotForex is a leading, global FX broker that offers both retail and institutional trading services to clients from around the world. Since its foundation, the company has consistently won coveted titles from respected finance industry bodies for its innovative Forex trading service provision.

Risk warning:

Trading Forex and CFDs carries a high degree of risk to your capital.

Media Contact:

HF Markets Ltd

Tel:+44(0)2033185978

Email:marketing@hotforex.com

