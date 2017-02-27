Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Annual Report & Accounts for the full year to 31 December 2016

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at The GridIron Building, Pancras Square, 1 Pancras Road, King's Cross, London N1C 4AG on Thursday 30th March 2017 at 12 noon.

The Directors have proposed the payment of a final dividend of 20.0p per Income share which, if approved by shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, will be payable on 4th April 2017 to shareholders whose names appear on the register at the close of business on 10th March 2017 (ex-dividend 9th March 2017).

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE & POLICY

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE & POLICY

The Board's objective is to exceed the benchmark index over the long term whilst managing risk.

The Company invests in equities with an emphasis on smaller companies. UK smaller companies will normally constitute at least 80% of the investment portfolio. UK smaller companies include both listed securities and those quoted on the Alternative Investment Market ("AIM").

The investment portfolio will normally lie in the range of 80% to 100% of shareholders' funds and therefore gearing will normally be between -20% and 0%. As a result of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Regulations 2013 it has been decided that the Company will not use gearing.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL (at 31st December 2016): 8,965,355 Income shares of 25p each.

INCOME ENTITLEMENT: Equal entitlement of dividends and other distributions.

CAPITAL ENTITLEMENT: Equal entitlement of the surplus assets on liquidation.

VOTING: One vote per share.

PRICE (at 31st December 2016): 1785.00p.

DIVIDEND YIELD: 2.94%.

DISCOUNT: 10.85%.

SHARE CAPITAL CONVERSION

On 2nd June 2016, the Company's Capital shares were converted into Income shares. Each Capital share was converted into four Income shares.

DISCOUNT MANAGEMENT POLICY

On 7th December 2016, the Company implemented share buy-back arrangements to encourage the level of discount to be not more than 10%.

SHARE BUY BACKS

Since the implementation of the Discount Management Policy to 31st December 2016, the Company has bought back for cancellation a total of 54,645 Income shares for a total consideration of £938,000, representing 0.61% of the share capital of the Company at 31st December 2016.

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ('THE TRUST" or 'THE COMPANY") MAY BE

LIQUIDATED AT ANY TIME, BUT THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INDICATED THAT IT IS NOT ITS

PRESENT INTENTION TO DO SO PRIOR TO 25TH JULY 2021.

Note: The above is a summary of rights. For full information shareholders should refer to the Articles of Association.

HISTORIC RECORD

Year to

31st December Net asset value per Capital

share Net asset value per Capital share (Index 1984 = 100) Net

dividend per Capital share Net asset value per Income share Net

dividend per Income share FTSE All Share

Index FTSE All Share Index (Rebased 1984 = 100) 1984 116.2p 100 2.0275p 48.5p 3.80p 592.94 100 1990 301.7p 260 6.9375p 90.3p 7.50p 1032.60 174 1995 699.8p 602 12.0616p 182.7p 10.50p 1802.56 304 2000 1895.4p 1631 31.3238p 467.9p 25.50p 2983.81 503 2001 1858.4p 1599 41.2323p 465.8p 30.50p 2523.88 426 2002 1640.6p 1412 48.6012p 417.1p 33.00p 1893.70 319 2003 2194.5p 1889 50.8226p 542.9p 34.50p 2207.40 372 2004 2573.1p 2214 50.9226p 633.3p 36.50p 2410.80 407 2005 2928.1p 2520 58.0982p 751.8p 40.50p 2847.00 480 2006 3669.8p 3158 68.1750p 920.3p 43.50p 3221.40 543 2007 3342.1p 2876 70.9829p 851.4p 46.00p 3286.70 554 2008 1643.3p 1414 70.3329p 459.0p 33.00p 2209.29 373 2009 2158.5p 1858 69.9579p 549.3p 25.50p 2760.80 466 2010 3105.7p 2673 69.9579p 752.9p 25.50p 3094.41 522 2011 3004.6p 2586 69.9579p 735.2p 25.50p 2857.88 482 2012 3848.1p 3312 70.8253p 935.0p 26.75p 3093.41 522 2013 5529.9p 4759 83.8293p* 1334.0p 40.00p* 3609.63 609 2014 5188.4p 4465 88.1902p 1263.6p 36.00p 3532.74 596 2015" 6382.2p 5492 88.4585p 1544.8p 36.00p 3444.26 580 2016 n/a n/a 22.5p* 2002.2p 52.50p* 3873.22 653

* Includes special dividend

" From 2015 onwards the historic record is for the Company only and not the Group.

DIRECTORS AND ADVISERS

DIRECTORS

Dr D. M. BRAMWELL (Chairman)

D. M. BEST

S. J. B. KNOTT

J. B. ROPER



NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the fifty-fourth Annual General Meeting of the members of Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company will be held in the The GridIron Building, Pancras Square, 1 Pancras Road, King's Cross, London N1C 4AG, on 30th March 2017, at 12 noon, for the following purposes:

ORDINARY BUSINESS

1. To receive the audited financial statements and Report of the Directors and Auditor for the year ended 31st December 2016.

2. To approve the Annual Report on Directors' Remuneration, set out on pages 22 to 27 (excluding the restated Remuneration Policy on pages 25 and 26), for the financial year ended 31st December 2016.

3. To approve the payment of a final dividend of 20.0p per Income share for the financial year ended 31st December 2016.

4. To re-elect Dr D. Bramwell as a Director.

5. To re-elect D. M. Best as a Director.

6. To re-elect S. J. B. Knott as a Director.

7. To re-elect J. B. Roper as a Director.

8. To reappoint Begbies as Auditor and authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

To consider and, if thought fit, pass resolutions 9 and 10 as Ordinary Resolutions:

9. To amend article 92 of the Company's Articles of Association to increase the limit for Directors' fees to £150,000 per annum.

10. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy set out on pages 25 and 26 of the Directors' Remuneration Report, which takes effect immediately after the end of the Annual General Meeting.

To consider and, if thought fit, pass resolution 11 as a Special Resolution:

11. THAT the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with section 701 of the Companies Act to make market purchases (within the meaning of section 693 of the Companies Act) of Income shares, provided that:

11.1 the maximum aggregate number of Income shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be 1,333,011 (representing approximately 14.99 per cent of the Income shares in issue on 20th February 2017);

11.2 the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for an Income share is 25 pence;

11.3 the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for an Income share is not more than the higher of (i) an amount equal to 105 per cent of the average market value of the Income shares for the five business days immediately preceding the day on which the Income share is purchased; and (ii) the higher of the last independent bid and the highest current independent bid on the London Stock Exchange when the purchase is carried out, or such other amount as may be specified by the FCA from time to time;

11.4 the authority hereby conferred will expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company in 2018 unless such authority is renewed prior to such time; and

11.5 the Company may make a contract to purchase Income shares under the authority hereby conferred prior to the expiry of such authority which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiration of such authority and may make a purchase of Income shares pursuant to any such contract; provided that all Income shares purchased pursuant to this authority shall be cancelled or transferred into treasury immediately upon completion of the purchases.

By Order of the Board,

MAITLAND ADMINISTRATION SERVICES LTD Secretary, 24th February 2017

Notes:

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

2016 has proved to be a very strange year. Judged by the rise of 12.5% in FTSE All-Share Index, superfically it appears to have been a year of progress. However, once the fall in sterling following the June referendum result is factored in, a more sombre picture emerges.

The smaller company market performed in a similar manner with FTSE Small Cap Index rising by 11.0%. Again, the main influence was the weakness of the currency.

The strength of the Company's portfolio once more demonstrated itself with the net asset value of the Income shares increasing by 29.5% to 2002.2p. Total equity was a new record at just below £180m.

During the year, the capital structure was re-organised and, in December, the share buy-back programme commenced. This potentially amounts to £15m and will continue until February 2018.

As previously reported in September, Discretionary Unit Fund Managers transferred the sponsorship contract of MI Discretionary Unit Fund to Thornbridge Investment Management.

The final income dividend proposed is 20p making 30p for the year, excluding special dividend, in accordance with previous indications.

Brexit has dominated this last year and is likely to do so again in 2017. With Article 50 about to be invoked, the current outlook for a satisfactory settlement with EU does not appear rosy. Companies are going to need to reshape their business models. EU supply chains are an obvious area of difficulty. History provides some reassurance though that strong companies are better able to adapt.

Dr D. M. BRAMWELL

Chairman

24th February 2017

STRATEGIC REPORT

The Strategic Report is designed to provide information primarily about the Company's business and results for the year ended 31st December 2016 and should be read in conjunction with the Chairman's Statement on page 7.

STATUS

The Company is a self-managed investment trust. The Company is registered as an investment company as defined in section 833 of the Companies Act 2006 and operates as such. The Company is not a close company within the meaning of the provisions of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.

The Board has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to be a Small Registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM").

In the opinion of the Directors, the Company has conducted its affairs during the year under review, so as to qualify as an investment trust for the purposes of Chapter 4 of Part 24 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 and continues to meet the eligibility conditions set out in section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.

The Financial Conduct Authority rules in relation to non-mainstream pooled investments do not apply to the Company.

STRATEGY FOR MEETING THE OBJECTIVES

The Board's objective is to exceed the benchmark index over the long term whilst managing risk.

To achieve this objective, the Board continues with its long-term strategy of seeking out undervalued investments that have characteristics consistent with a matrix of criteria developed by the Investment Director. This is supported by the five-yearly review that addresses the above objective. The latest review was conducted in November 2015, which concluded that the continuation of the Company for the period until July 2021 was in the best interests of shareholders.

In pursuing its strategy, close attention is paid to the control of costs. Further information on this is contained in the Key Performance Indicators on page 9.

BUSINESS MODEL

There is a rigorous process of risk analysis at the level of the individual investment, based on the characteristics of the investee company. This controls the overall risk profile of the investment portfolio, allowing a higher level of concentration in the investment portfolio.

The investment portfolio is then managed on a medium-term basis with a low level of investment turnover. This minimises transaction costs and ensures medium-term consistency of the investment approach.

The Company's investment activities are subject to the following limitations and restrictions:

The policy does not envisage hedging either against price or currency fluctuations. Whilst performance is compared against major UK indices, the composition of indices has no influence on investment decisions or the construction of the portfolio. As a result, it is expected that the Company's investment portfolio and performance will deviate from the comparator indices.

REVIEW OF THE BUSINESS

A review of the year and commentary on the future outlook is provided in the Chairman's Statement on page 7.

During the year under review, the assets of the Company were invested in accordance with the Company's investment policy.

Company assets have increased from £142,669,000 to £179,503,000 and at 31st December 2016 the net asset value was 2,002.2p per Income share.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

The Board is provided with detailed information on the Company's performance at every Board meeting.

Key Performance Indicators are:

Shareholders' funds equity return compared to the FTSE All-Share Index, (the Company's benchmark index).

Dividends per Income share.

Ongoing Charge (formerly titled the Total Expense Ratio).

Shareholders' funds equity return

In reviewing the performance of the Company, the Board monitors shareholders' funds in relation to the FTSE All-Share Index. During the year shareholders' funds increased by 25.8% compared to an increase of 12.5% by the FTSE All-Share Index. Over the five years ended 31st December 2016 shareholders' funds increased by 165.7% compared with a rise of 35.5% by the FTSE All-Share Index.

Dividends per Income share

The total dividend per Income share paid and proposed is 52.50p (2015: 36.00p). During the year the share capital reorganisation took place and consequently the total dividend paid during the year is not directly comparable to the previous year on a like for like basis.

Ongoing Charge

The Ongoing Charge shows the efficiency of control of management costs. The Ongoing Charge for the year ended 31st December 2016 was 0.45% (2015: 0.48%).

PRINCIPAL RISKS

The Board of Directors has set up a process for identifying, evaluating and managing the key risks of the Company. This process operated during the year and has continued to the date of this report. The Directors confirm that they have carried out a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Company, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. The Directors describe below those risks and how they are being managed or mitigated.

Investment in an individual smaller company inherently carries a higher risk than investment in an individual large company. In a diversified portfolio, the portfolio risk of a smaller company portfolio is only slightly greater than the portfolio risk of a large company portfolio. The Company manages a diversified portfolio. Additionally, the Company invests overwhelmingly in smaller UK listed and AIM traded companies and has no exposure to derivatives. The principal risks are therefore market price risk and liquidity risk. Further details on these risks and how they are managed may be found in Note 18 to the financial statements on page 45.

Additional key risks identified by the Company, together with the Board's approach in dealing with them are as follows:

Investment performance - The performance of the investment portfolio will deviate from the performance of the benchmark index. The Board's objective is to exceed the benchmark index over the long term whilst managing risk. The Board ensures that the Investment Director is managing the portfolio within the scope of the investment policy; the Board monitors the Company's performance against the benchmark; and the Board also receives detailed portfolio attribution analysis. The Board has a clearly defined investment philosophy and operates a diversified portfolio.

Share price discount - Investment trust shares often trade at discounts to their underlying net asset values. The Board monitors the level of the discount of the Income shares. On 7th December 2016, the Company implemented share buy-back arrangements to mitigate the risk of the discount increasing.

Loss of key personnel - The Investment Director is crucial to performance and the loss of the Investment Director could adversely affect performance in the medium term. The Board reviews its strategy for this risk annually.

Regulatory risk - The Company must abide by section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 to maintain its investment trust status. This is achieved by the consistent investment policy and is monitored by the Board. The Board seeks assurance from the Administrator that the investment trust status is being maintained. The Board also reviews a schedule of regulatory risk items at its Board meetings in order to monitor and take action to address any regulatory changes.

Protection of assets - The Company's assets are protected by the use of an independent custodian, HSBC Bank plc and the Board monitors the custodian to ensure assets remain protected. In addition, the Company operates clear internal controls to safeguard all assets.

Brexit - The risk associated with the decision of a majority of the UK electorate to leave EU membership ("Brexit") could be considerable for the UK and also for continental European countries. The links between the UK and the EU are wide-ranging and the future relationship remains unclear, creating conditions that could mean that markets react unpredictably to the uncertainty created. This risk is challenging to mitigate but the Investment Director is considering the Brexit risk for each investment in the portfolio based on its individual circumstances.

These and other risks facing the Company are reviewed regularly by the Audit and Compliance Committee and the Board.

VIABILITY

The Board reviews the performance and progress of the Company over five-year periods and uses these assessments, regular investment performance updates from the Investment Director and a continuing programme of monitoring risk to assess the future viability of the Company. The Directors consider that a period of five years is a reasonable time horizon to consider the viability of the Company. The Company also uses this period for its strategic planning. The following facts support the Directors' view of the viability of the Company:

The Company has a liquid investment portfolio invested predominantly in readily realisable smaller UK-listed and AIM traded securities and has some short-term cash on deposit.

The Company does not use gearing.

Expenses of the Company are covered almost five times by investment income.

In order to maintain viability, the Company has a robust risk control framework for the identification and mitigation of risk which is reviewed regularly by Board. The Directors also seek reassurance from suppliers that their operations are well managed and that they are taking appropriate action to monitor and mitigate risk.

CORPORATE AND SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

When investments are made, the primary objective is to achieve the best investment return while allowing for an acceptable degree of risk. In pursuing this objective, various factors that may impact on the performance are considered and these may include socially responsible investment issues.

As an investment trust, the Company has a limited impact on either environment or social and community issues. All printed material, wherever possible, is on recycled material. The Investment Director attempts to minimise his carbon footprint.

The Company has no greenhouse gas emissions to report from its operations for the year to 31st December 2016 (2015: same). The Company does not purchase electricity, heat, steam or cooling for its own use nor does it have responsibility for any other emissions producing sources.

Of more importance is the conduct of the companies in the investment portfolio. The Company does not invest in companies which have significant adverse effect on the global environment and encourages those companies in which it has an investment to pursue responsible environmental policies.

As an investment vehicle the Company does not provide goods or services in the normal course of business, and does not have customers. Accordingly, the Directors consider that the Company is not within the scope of the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

COMPANY'S DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES

The number of directors and employees during the year were 4 (2015: 4).

2016 2015 Male Female Male Female Directors (Non-Executive) 3 0 3 0 Directors (Executive) 1 0 1 0 Employees 0 0 0 0

The Directors have considered the Strategic Report and believe that taken as a whole it is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Company's performance and strategy.

The Strategic Report was approved by the Board and signed on its behalf by:

S. J. B. Knott, Director

24th February 2017

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

The Directors have pleasure in submitting their fifty-fourth Annual Report, together with audited financial statements in respect of the year ended 31st December 2016.

DIRECTORS

The Directors who served during the year were as follows:

Dr D. M. Bramwell Chairman 69 Years He was Chairman of Intelek PLC. D. M. Best Chairman of Audit Committee 58 Years He is a former Managing Director of YFM Group and former Group Financial Director of Peterhouse Group PLC. S. J. B. Knott Investment Director 58 Years He has been investment manager for more than 30 years. J. B. Roper Chairman of Nominations and Remuneration Committee 66 years He is a solicitor and former partner of Eversheds LLP specialising in corporate transactions.

The Company purchases liability insurance covering the Directors and Officers of the Company.

DIVIDENDS

The Board is recommending a final dividend of 20.0p per Income share (2015: 25.5p). If approved, taken together with the interim dividend of 10.0p per Income share (2015: 10.5p) and the special dividend payment relating to the capital reorganisation of 22.5p per Income share (2015: nil), this will result in a total dividend to the holders of Income shares for the year of 52.5p per Income share (2015: 36.0p).

Holders of Capital shares on 27th May 2016, before the conversion of the Capital shares to Income shares on 2nd June 2016, were paid a special dividend of 22.5p per Capital share on 10th June 2016.

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDINGS

The Company has received notification to 15th February 2017, in accordance with Chapter 5 of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, of the following voting rights:

Income shares % of voting

rights* Dartmoor Investment Trust 742,892 8.24% Henderson Global Investors 702,000 7.78% Rathbone Brothers PLC 553,433 6.13% J. Knott 482,185 5.35% S.J.B. Knott 477,000 5.29% P&J Allen 447,958 4.97% CG Asset Management Ltd 441,200 4.89% H.J.D. Knott 428,589 4.75% Armstrong Investments Ltd 360,000 3.99%

* The percentage of voting rights is as at the time of the notification.

DISCLOSURE OF SECTION 414C (11) SCHEDULE 7 INFORMATION

The Company has chosen to set out in the Strategic Report all information relating to the above.

SECTION 992 COMPANIES ACT 2006 DISCLOSURES

Details of the Company's capital structure and voting rights are given on page 1 of this document and in Note 14 on page 43 of the financial statements.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Full details are given in the Corporate Governance Statement on pages 15 to 18. The Corporate Governance Statement forms part of this Directors' Report.

SPECIAL BUSINESS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Notice of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 30th March 2017 is set out on pages 4 to 6.

Limit on Directors' Fees (resolution 9): To amend article 92 of the Company's Articles of Association to increase the limit for Directors' fees to £150,000 per annum.

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy (resolution 10): The proposed Policy is set out on pages 25 and 26 of the Directors' Remuneration Report, which if approved, shall take effect immediately after the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 30th March 2017. There are no substantive changes to the Policy that is already in place.

Share Buy Back Facility (resolution 11): The Board is seeking to renew the authority granted at the General Meeting held on 2nd June 2016 that authorises the Company to make market purchases of Income shares for cancellation. At the forthcoming Annual General Meeting the Directors will seek to renew this authority to buy back for cancellation up to 14.99% of Income shares in issue, representing 1,333,011 Income shares as at 20th February 2017. The authority will expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company in 2018 unless the authority is renewed. The Board considers this authority an important part of the Company's discount management policy. Stockdale, the Company's brokers, will be asked to continue the facilitation of these buy backs on the Company's behalf and in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act 2006 and Listing Rules.

Recommendation: The Directors recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting, as they intend to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings; all resolutions are considered to be in the best interests of the Company and its members.

DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION REPORT

The Annual Report on Directors' Remuneration on pages 22 to 27 provides information on the Directors' remuneration and their interests in the share capital of the Company together with details of their letters of appointment and memoranda of service. All Directors served throughout the year.

ADMINISTRATION & SECRETARIAL AGREEMENT

The accounting, company secretarial and administrative services from 1st February 2015 are provided by Maitland Administration Services Limited ("Maitland") under an agreement terminable by either party on not less than six months' notice. The services provided by Maitland are reviewed regularly by the Board.

DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION TO AUDITOR

So far as each Director at the date of approval of this report is aware:

• there is no relevant audit information of which the Company's Auditor is unaware; and

• the Directors have taken all steps that they ought to have taken to make themselves aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that the Auditor is aware of that information.

GOING CONCERN

The Company's assets comprise mainly readily realisable equity securities and cash and the value of its assets is greater than its liabilities. Additionally, after reviewing the Company's budget including the current financial resources and projected expenses for the next 12 months and its medium-term plans, the Directors believe that the Company's resources are adequate for continuing in business for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, it is appropriate to continue to prepare the financial statements on a going concern basis.

GENERAL

No political contributions have been made during the year.

In accordance with section 489 of the Companies Act 2006, a resolution proposing the reappointment of Begbies as Auditor of the Company will be put to the Annual General Meeting.

The Directors' Report was approved by the Board and signed on its behalf by:

Dr D. M. Bramwell,

Chairman

24th February 2017

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

AIC CODE & AIC GUIDE

The Board has considered the principles and recommendations of the AIC Code of Corporate Governance ("AIC Code") by reference to the AIC Corporate Governance Guide for Investment Companies ("AIC Guide"). The AIC Code, as explained by the AIC Guide, addresses all the principles set out in the UK Corporate Governance Code, as well as setting out additional principles and recommendations on issues that are of specific relevance to the Company.

The Board considers that reporting against the principles and recommendations of the AIC Code and by reference to the AIC Guide will provide better information to shareholders. However, as a self-managed investment trust company, not all of the provisions of the AIC Code are directly applicable to the Company. Full consideration has been given by the Board to the principles of good governance. In so far as they are applicable to a smaller self-managed investment trust, the Directors believe that they comply with the principles other than the following matter:

• The Board had elected not to designate a senior independent non-executive Director, as it considers that each Director has different strengths and qualities on which they may provide leadership.

OPERATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Directors of the Company, as shown on page 12, are Dr D. M. Bramwell, Mr D. M. Best, Mr S. J. B. Knott and Mr J. B. Roper. All served throughout the year under review. Their biographical details, also set out on that page, demonstrate a breadth of investment, commercial and professional experience.

The Board is collectively responsible for promoting the success of the Company. It deals with the important aspects of the Company's affairs, including the setting of parameters for, and the monitoring of investment strategy and the review of, investment performance. It reviews the share price and the discount or premium to net asset value. The Board sets limits on the size and concentration of new investments. The application of these and other restrictions, including those which govern the Company's tax status as an investment trust, are reviewed regularly at meetings of the Board.

The Board delegates all investment matters to the Investment Director but reserves to itself all decisions concerning unquoted investments. The Investment Director takes decisions as to the purchase and sale of individual investments and is responsible for effecting those decisions on the best available terms in accordance with the investment policy as stated on page 1.

The Chairman leads the Board and ensures that it deals effectively with all the aspects of its role. In particular, he ensures that the Administrator provides the Directors, in a timely manner, with management, regulatory and financial information that is clear, accurate and relevant. Representatives of the Administrator attend each Board meeting, enabling the Directors to seek clarification on specific issues or to probe further on matters of concern. Matters specifically reserved for decision by the full Board have been defined and there is an agreed procedure for Directors, in the furtherance of their duties, to take independent professional advice, if necessary, at the Company's expense.

The Directors, their roles and attendance records are as follows:

Directors Role Audit Committee Nominations and Remuneration Committee Board meetings attended Committee meetings attended Dr D. M. Bramwell Chairman, Non-Executive Yes Yes 12 8 S. J. B. Knott Chief Executive and Investment Director - - 12 0 D. M. Best Non-Executive Chairman Yes 12 8 J. B. Roper Non-Executive Yes Chairman 12 8

INDEPENDENCE OF THE DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors, which includes three non-executive Directors, all of whom are considered to be independent, meets at least seven times a year to review the affairs of the Company. The Directors have reviewed their independence by reference to the AIC Code. The Directors have had no material connection other than as Directors of the Company. The Board is of the opinion that each of the non-executive Directors is independent in character and judgment and that there are no relationships or circumstances that are likely to affect their judgment. Dr D. M. Bramwell has now served on the Board for more than nine years and (along with the other Directors) will stand for election by the shareholders each year. The Board is firmly of the view, however, that length of service does not of itself impair a director's ability to act independently. As such, the Board considers Dr D. M. Bramwell to be independent but, in accordance with the Code, his role and contribution will be subject to particularly rigorous review.

CONFLICTS OF INTEREST

The Articles of Association reflect the codification of certain directors' duties arising from the Companies Act 2006 and in particular the duty for Directors to avoid conflicts of interest. The Board has put in place a framework in order for Directors to report conflicts of interest or potential conflicts of interest.

All Directors are required to notify the Company Secretary of any situations, or potential situations where they consider that they have or may have a direct or indirect interest or duty that conflicts or may possibly conflict with the interests of the Company. The Board has considered that the framework worked effectively throughout the period since its adoption. Directors were also made aware that there remains a continuing obligation to notify the Company Secretary of any new situation that may arise, or any change to a situation previously notified. It is the Board's intention to continue to review all notified situations on a regular basis.

NOMINATIONS AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Committee oversees a formal review procedure and evaluates the overall composition of the Board from time to time, taking into account the existing balance of skills and knowledge. Its chairman is an independent non-executive director. No new Directors were appointed during the year. There are procedures for a new Director to receive relevant information on the Company together with appropriate induction. The Committee is satisfied that the Board and its Committees function effectively, both collectively and individually and contain the appropriate balance of skills and experience to provide effective management.

Further details of the work of the Committee are given on page 22.

BOARD AND DIRECTOR EVALUATION

On an annual basis the Board reviews its performance. The review covers an assessment of how cohesively the Board, Audit Committee and Nominations and Remuneration Committee work as a whole, as well as the performance of the individuals within them.

The Chairman is responsible for performing this review. Mr D. M. Best and Mr J. B. Roper perform a similar role in respect of the performance of the Chairman. The evaluation confirmed that all Directors continue to be effective on behalf of the Company and committed to the role.

The Nominations and Remuneration Committee conducts an annual review of the Investment Director's performance. The review of the Investment Director's performance in 2016 was output-based, but had regard to all other relevant factors.

TENURE OF DIRECTORS

As in previous years, all Directors retire at each Annual General Meeting and, if appropriate, seek re-election. Being eligible, all Directors offer themselves for re-election. The Board considers that the Directors should be re-elected because they bring wide, current and relevant business experience that allows them to contribute effectively to the leadership of the Company. Following performance evaluation their performance continues to be effective and committed to the role.

Each non-executive Director has signed a letter of appointment to formalise the terms of his engagement as a non-executive Director (or there is a memorandum of such terms), copies of which are available on request and at the Company's Annual General Meeting. No Director is or was materially interested in any contract subsisting during or at the end of the year that was significant in relation to the Company's business.

No Director, apart from the Investment Director, has, or during the financial year had, a contract of service with the Company. The terms of the Investment Director's current basis of remuneration are detailed in the Directors' Remuneration Report on pages 22 to 27.

The Company is committed to ensuring that vacancies arising are filled by the best qualified candidates and recognises the value of diversity in the composition of the Board.

RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROL

The Board is fully aware of its duty to present a balanced and understandable assessment of the Company's position. It acknowledges its responsibility for the Company's system of internal financial controls and their effectiveness. The Board meets regularly and reviews performance against approved plans and forecasts. In addition, the day-to-day administration and accounting functions are carried out by the Administrator and reports are submitted regularly to the Board.

As part of the system of internal control, there is a process to identify, evaluate and manage the significant risks faced by the Company, which has been in place during the year under review and up to the date of approval of the financial statements. This has been reviewed by the Board, is in accordance with the guidelines in the AIC Code and is considered by the Board to be effective and fit for purpose. The system of risk analysis adopted by the Board is designed to manage rather than eliminate the risk of failure to achieve the investment objectives of the Company. It must be stressed that undertaking an acceptable degree of controlled risk is always necessary in the conduct of any investment trust if above average performance is to be achieved. For this reason, the process can only provide reasonable and not absolute assurance against loss.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee is a formally constituted committee of the Board with defined terms of reference, which include its role and the authority delegated to it by the Board, and which are available at the Company's registered office and on the Company's website. Its specific responsibilities include reviewing the Company's annual and half yearly results, together with the supporting documentation.

Further details are given in the Report of the Audit Committee on pages 19 to 21.

REMUNERATION

The remuneration of the Investment Director is decided by the Nominations and Remuneration Committee. The Board considers that the interests of the Investment Director, who is himself a shareholder (see page 22), are aligned with those of other shareholders.

RELATIONS WITH SHAREHOLDERS

It is the Chairman's role to ensure effective communication with the Company's shareholders and it is the responsibility of the Board to ensure that satisfactory dialogue takes place, based on the mutual understanding of objectives.

The Investment Director maintains a regular dialogue with major shareholders and reports to the Board.

The Board considers that the Annual General Meeting should provide an effective forum for individual investors to communicate with the Directors. The Annual General Meeting is chaired by the Chairman of the Board. All the other Directors, including the Chairman of the Audit Committee, expect to be present at the meeting and the Investment Director will present a review of the significant investment positions.

RESPONSIBILITIES AS AN INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER

The Board has delegated authority to the Investment Director for monitoring the corporate governance of investee companies. The Board has delegated to the Investment Director responsibility for selecting the portfolio of investments within investment guidelines established by the Board and for monitoring the performance and activities of investee companies. On behalf of the Company the Investment Director carries out detailed research on investee companies and possible future investee companies through internally generated research. The research includes an evaluation of fundamental details such as financial strength, quality of management, market position and product differentiation. Other aspects of research include an appraisal of social, ethical and environmentally responsible investment policies.

The Board has delegated authority to the Investment Director to vote on behalf of the Company in accordance with the Company's best interests. The primary aim of the use of voting rights is to address any issues which might impinge on the creation of a satisfactory return from investments. The Company's policy is, where appropriate, to enter into engagement with an investee company in order to communicate its views and allow the investee company an opportunity to respond.

In such circumstances the Company would not normally vote against investee company management but would seek, through engagement, to achieve its aim. The Company would vote, however, against resolutions it considers would damage its shareholder rights or economic interests.

The Company has a procedure in place that where the Investment Director, on behalf of the Company, has voted against an investee company resolution it is reported to the Board.

The Board considers that it is not appropriate for the Company, as a small self-managed investment trust, formally to adopt the UK Stewardship Code. However, many of the UK Stewardship Code's principles on good practice on engagement with investee companies are used by the Company, as described above.

STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE

The Directors consider that during the year ended 31st December 2016 the Company has complied with all the relevant provisions set out in the AIC Code.

This Corporate Governance Statement was approved by the Board and signed on its behalf:

Dr D. M. Bramwell, Chairman

24th February 2017

REPORT OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

ROLE OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee's main functions are as follows:

• To monitor the internal financial control and risk management systems on which the Company is reliant.

• To monitor the integrity of the half-year and annual financial statements of the Company by reviewing and challenging, where necessary, the actions and judgements of the Investment Director.

• To meet the Auditor to review its proposed audit programme and the subsequent Audit Report, to review the effectiveness of the audit process and the levels of fees paid in respect of both audit and non-audit work.

• To make recommendations to the Board in relation to the appointment, reappointment or removal of the Auditor and to negotiate its remuneration and terms of engagement on audit and non-audit work.

• To monitor and review annually the Auditor's independence, objectivity, effectiveness, resources and qualification.

The Audit Committee meets at least twice each year and operates within defined terms of reference which are available at the Company's registered office and on the Company's website.

COMPOSITION OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee comprises three independent non-executive Directors, at least one of whom has recent and relevant financial experience.

SIGNIFICANT ISSUES AND RISKS

In planning its own work and reviewing the audit plan of the Auditor, the Audit Committee takes account of the most significant issues and risks, both operational and financial, likely to impact upon the Company's Financial Statements.

The valuation of the investment portfolio is a significant risk factor; however, all investments can be verified against daily market prices.

A further significant risk control issue is to ensure that the investment portfolio accounted for in the financial statements reflects physical ownership of the relevant securities. The Company uses the services of an independent custodian, HSBC Bank PLC, to hold the assets of the Company. The investment portfolio is regularly reconciled to the custodian's records and that reconciliation is also reviewed by the Auditor.

The incomplete or inaccurate recognition of income in the financial statements are risks. Internal control systems, including frequent reconciliations, are in place to ensure income is fully accounted for. The Board is provided with information on the Company's income account at each meeting.

Financial statements issued by the Company need to be fair, balanced and understandable. The Audit Committee reviews the Annual Report as a whole and makes suitable recommendations to the Board.

The Company's half-yearly report is approved by the Audit Committee prior to publication and is also reviewed by the Auditor.

The Audit Committee assesses whether it is appropriate to prepare the Company's financial statements on a going concern basis and makes recommendations to the Board. The Board's conclusions are set out in the Report of the Directors.

INTERNAL CONTROLS

The Audit Committee is responsible for ensuring that suitable internal control systems to prevent and detect fraud and error are designed and implemented and is also responsible for reviewing the effectiveness of such controls. The Board confirms that there is an ongoing process for identifying, evaluating and managing the significant risks faced by the Company. This process has been in place for the year under review and up to the date of approval of this Report and is regularly reviewed. In particular it has reviewed and updated the process for identifying and evaluating the significant risks affecting the Company and the policies by which these are managed. The risks of failure of any such controls are identified in a risk assessment which identifies the likelihood and severity of the impact of such risks and the controls in place to minimise the probability of such risks occurring; the risk management process and systems of internal control are designed to manage rather than eliminate the risk of failure to achieve the Company's objectives. It should be recognised that such systems can only provide reasonable, but not absolute, assurance against material misstatement or loss. Equally, it must be stressed that undertaking an acceptable degree of controlled risk is always necessary in the conduct of any investment trust if above average performance is to be achieved.

The following are the key components which the Company has in place to provide effective internal control:

The Board has agreed clearly defined investment criteria; reports on compliance therewith are regularly reviewed by the Board.

The Board has a procedure to ensure that the Company can continue to be approved as an investment company by complying with section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.

The Administrator prepares forecasts and management accounts which allow the Board to assess the Company's activities and review its performance.

The performance of the Investment Director and any contractual agreements with other third party service providers, and adherence to them, are regularly reviewed.

The Company does not itself have a "whistleblowing policy" in place. The Company delegates its main functions to third party providers who have such policies in place.

The Audit Committee has reviewed the need for an internal audit function, but has concluded that, given the size of the organisation and the clear segregation of investment management and control of the assets, there is no need for such a function at the current time, but has also agreed to keep such a requirement under review.

EXTERNAL AUDIT PROCESS

The Audit Committee meets at least twice a year with the Auditor. The Auditor provides a planning report in advance of the annual audit, a report on the annual audit, and a report of its review of the half-year financial statements. The Committee has an opportunity to question and challenge the Auditor in respect of each of these reports; it also agrees the level and scope of materiality to be adopted in respect of the annual audit.

In addition, at least once a year, the Audit Committee has an opportunity to discuss any aspect of the Auditor's work with the Auditor in the absence of the Investment Director.

After each audit, the Audit Committee will review the audit process and consider its effectiveness.

AUDITOR ASSESSMENT AND INDEPENDENCE

The Company's auditor is Begbies which has been the Company's auditor since 2006. Rotation of the Audit Partner takes place in accordance with Ethical Standard 3; "Long Association with the Audit Engagement" of the Auditing Practices Board ("APB").

The fees for audit purposes were £15,000 (2015: £15,000).

The Audit Committee has approved and implemented a policy on the engagement of the Auditor to supply non-audit services, taking into account the recommendations of the APB and does not believe there is any impediment to the Auditor's objectivity and independence. All non-audit work to be carried out by the Auditor must be approved by the Audit Committee in advance.

The cost of non-audit services provided by the Auditor for the financial year ended 31st December 2016 was £1,200 (2015: £1,850). These non-audit services are assurance and tax compliance related. The Committee believes Begbies is best placed to provide them on a cost-effective basis. The fees for non-audit services are not considered material in the context of the financial statements as a whole.

INDEPENDENCE

During the year the Committee reviewed the independence policies and procedures of Begbies, including quality assurance procedures. It was considered that those policies and procedures remained fit for purpose.

DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION TO THE AUDITOR

It is the Company's policy to allow the Auditor unlimited access to its records. The Directors confirm that, so far as each of them is aware, there is no relevant audit information of which the Company's Auditor is unaware and they have taken all the steps which they should have taken as Directors in order to make themselves aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that the Auditor is aware of that information. This confirmation is given and should be interpreted in accordance with the provisions of section 418 of the Companies Act 2006.

CONCLUSION

The Audit Committee has reviewed the matters within its terms of reference and reports as follows:

it has approved the financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2016;

it has reviewed the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls and risk management;

it has reviewed the need for a separate internal audit function;

it has recommended to the Board that a resolution be proposed at the Annual General Meeting for the reappointment of the Auditor and it has considered the proposed terms of its engagement;

it has satisfied itself as to the independence of the Auditor; and

it has satisfied itself that the contents of the Annual Report are consistent with the financial statements.

D. M. Best, Director

Chairman, Audit Committee

24th February 2017

DIRECTORS' ANNUAL REMUNERATION REPORT

INTRODUCTION

This Report is submitted in accordance with the requirements of sections 420 to 422 of the Companies Act 2006 in respect of the year ended 31st December 2016. An ordinary resolution to approve this Report will be put to members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, but the Directors' remuneration is not conditional upon the resolution being passed.

The Company has a Nominations and Remuneration Committee, the terms of reference of which include annually reviewing and recommending to the Board the level of Directors' fees and remuneration. The full terms of reference are available at the Company's registered office and on the Company's website. The Committee is chaired by J. B. Roper and the other members are Dr D. M. Bramwell and D. M. Best.

DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION AS A SINGLE FIGURE (AUDITED)

Director Salary and fees 2016 £ Annual bonuses 2016 £ Total for

2016

£ Salary and fees 2015 £ Annual bonuses 2015 £ Total for

2015

£ D. M. Best 18,500 - 18,500 17,000 - 17,000 Dr D. M. Bramwell (Chairman) 24,000 - 24,000 22,000 - 22,000 S. J. B. Knott (Executive) 213,000 40,000 253,000 184,000 30,000 214,000 J. B. Roper 18,500 - 18,500 17,000 - 17,000 Total 274,000 40,000 314,000 240,000 30,000 270,000

No payments of other types prescribed in the relevant regulations such as Long-term Incentive Plans ("LTIPs") or pensions and pension-related benefits were made.

No other remuneration or compensation was paid or payable by the Company during the year to any current or former Directors.

With effect from 1st January 2017 the fees payable to the Directors are as follows (previous rates are shown in brackets): Chairman £26,000 (£24,000), other non-executive Directors £20,000 (£18,500) and Investment Director/CEO (base salary excluding discretionary bonus) £268,500 (£213,000).

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' SHAREHOLDINGS AND SHARE INTERESTS (AUDITED)

The Company has not set any requirements or guidelines for the Directors to own Income shares in the Company. The beneficial interests of the Directors and their connected persons in the Income shares of the Company are shown in the table below.

Income shares Capital shares 2016 2015 2016 2015 D. M. Best - - - - Dr D. M. Bramwell (Chairman) 22,625 22,625 - - S. J. B. Knott (Executive) 477,000 5,000 - 118,000 J. B. Roper - - - -

No changes in the Directors' interests shown above have occurred since 31st December 2016.

PERFORMANCE GRAPH AND CEO REMUNERATION TABLE

The graph below illustrates the total shareholder return for each class of share relative to the FTSE All-Share index. This has been used as the appropriate index as it is the Company's benchmark index.

CEO REMUNERATION TABLE

CEO Single Figure of Total Remuneration Annual Bonus Paid Out 2012 115,000 10,000 2013 140,000 25,000 2014 184,000 - 2015 184,000 30,000 2016 213,000 40,000 Total 836,000 105,000

The above bonuses were of a discretionary nature and so no percentage against a maximum payable has been shown.

The table below shows the percentage change in the remuneration of the Director undertaking the role of CEO (the Investment Director) between the years 2015 and 2016. During the same period the Company had no employees.

Percentage change in salary Percentage change in annual bonus CEO 15.8% 33.3% Workforce N/A N/A

SIGNIFICANCE OF SPEND ON PAY

Employee remuneration

£ Shareholderr Distribution £ 2016 314,000 2,481,320 2015 270,000 2,336,311 Difference 44,000 145,009 % Change 16.3% 6.2%

SERVICE CONTRACTS AND LETTERS OF APPOINTMENT

Except as set out below, there are no written service contracts or contract for services in respect of any Director. There are no share options, LTIPs, pension or profit-related pay arrangements with any of the Directors.

There are letters of appointment for three non-executive directors:

Director/Date

Dr D. M. Bramwell (Chairman): 5th April 2016

D. M. Best: 5th April 2016

J. B. Roper: 5th April 2016

There is a written memorandum setting out the terms of the contract of service for S. J. B. Knott; there are also subsequent memoranda varying the letters of appointment and this memorandum.

No terms or notice periods are set out in any terms of appointment of any of the Directors; all Directors are subject to annual re-election at the Company's Annual General Meeting.

There are no provisions for the payment of compensation for loss of office, early termination or wrongful termination by the Company. Any payment on termination of their appointments would be calculated in accordance with their strict legal entitlements.

THE COMPANY'S POLICY ON DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION

The following is the Company's proposed policy for Directors' remuneration to be considered by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 30th March 2017.

INTRODUCTION

The Company's policy as regards non-executive Directors is that fees payable to them should reflect their expertise, responsibilities and time spent on Company matters. In determining the level of non-executive remuneration, market equivalents should be considered with regard being had to the overall activities and size of the Company.

The maximum aggregate level of fees payable to the Directors is fixed by the Company's Articles of Association, amendment of which is by way of an ordinary resolution. The proposed level (to be approved at the 30th March 2017 Annual General Meeting) is that aggregate fees should not exceed £150,000 per annum. The Investment Director is not paid a fee for acting as a Director of the Company but is remunerated separately in respect of his executive roles.

The Company's policy as regards S. J. B. Knott, the Investment Director and only Executive Director of the Company, is to align his remuneration to the principal investment benchmark of the Company. However, it also has regard to his executive duties as effective chief executive officer of the Company and the time required of him for the effective fulfilment of his duties, but with provision for discretionary bonuses to recognise significant outperformance of the Company's investment portfolio. As noted on page 22, he is a significant shareholder in the Company.

The Company does not confer any share options, long-term incentives or retirement benefits on any Director, nor does it make a contribution to any pension scheme on behalf of the Directors. The Company has not included any performance-related elements in the remuneration package of the Executive Director except as noted above. The Company also provides Directors' liability insurance.

FUTURE POLICY TABLE

The tables below summarise the various elements of the remuneration packages of the Directors.

Investment Director

Element Purpose and link to strategy Base salary The Investment Director is paid an annual salary linked to the net assets of the Company at the end of the previous year to reflect the aim of long-term growth which is the principal benchmark measurement criterion of the Company and, in addition, to have regard to his other executive duties. Discretionary bonus To motivate the Investment Director to achieve measured outperformance.

Chairman and non-executive Directors' fees

Element Purpose and link to strategy Chairman and The fees paid to the Chairman and the other non-executive Directors aim to be non-executive competitive with other investment trusts of equivalent size and complexity. Fees are Directors' fees fixed annual sums and reviewed periodically by the Board (for non-executive Directors) and the Committee (for the Chairman). Neither the Chairman nor the other non-executive Directors receive any incentive payment.

Notes:

No Director is entitled to receive any pension provision.

There is no maximum or minimum applicable to either element of the Investment Director's remuneration package.

The policy on remuneration for employees generally is to incentivise them to perform effectively and to recognise market comparators, but remuneration packages are structurally different from that of the only Executive Director, the Investment Director. The Company currently has no employees.

APPROACH TO RECRUITMENT REMUNERATION

The principles the Company would apply in setting remuneration for new Board members would be in line with the Remuneration Policy. Fees and salary for new appointees would therefore be commensurate with existing Board members and their relevant peer group.

STATEMENT OF CONSIDERATION OF EMPLOYMENT CONDITIONS ELSEWHERE IN THE COMPANY

As the Company has no employees, there was no consultation when setting the Directors' Remuneration Policy and no remuneration comparison measurement with employees was used.

It is intended that the Directors' Remuneration Policy will continue until the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2020.

Minimum In line with expectations Maximum Bonus 0% 0% 17% Salary 100% 100% 83%

It is expected that no bonus will be payable for performance in line with expectations and a maximum bonus of 20% of salary would be payable.

VOTING AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A binding Ordinary Resolution approving the Directors' Remuneration Policy was approved on 24th March 2014. The votes cast were as follows:

Remuneration Policy

For - % of votes cast 99.6% Against - % of votes cast 0.0% At Chairman's discretion - % of votes cast 0.4% Total votes cast 1,303,664.5 Number of votes withheld 0

A non-binding Ordinary Resolution adopting the Annual Report on Directors' Remuneration for the year ended 31st December 2015 was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 4th April 2016. The votes cast by proxy were as follows:

Annual Report on Directors' Remuneration

For - % of votes cast 99.55% Against - % of votes cast 0.20% At Chairman's discretion - % of votes cast 0.25% Total votes cast 773,279 Number of votes withheld 240

ANNUAL STATEMENT

On behalf of the Board and in accordance with Part 2 of Schedule 8 to the Large and Medium-sized Companies and Groups (Accounts and Reports) (Amendment) Regulations 2013, I confirm that the above Report (which has been agreed by the Board) summarises, as applicable, for the year ended 31st December 2016:

the major decisions on Directors' remuneration;

any substantial changes relating to Directors' remuneration made during the year; and

the context in which the changes occurred and decisions that have been taken.

J. B. Roper, Director

Chairman, Nominations and Remuneration Committee

24th February 2017

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Report and financial statements in accordance with applicable United Kingdom law and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the European Union.

The Directors are required to prepare the financial statements for each financial year which present fairly the financial position, the financial performance and cash flows of the Company for that period. In preparing those financial statements the Directors are required to:

select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;

make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent;

present information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides relevant, reliable, comparable and understandable information;

provide additional disclosures when compliance with the specific requirements of IFRS is insufficient to enable users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the Company's financial position and financial performance;

state that the Company has complied with IFRS subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements; and

prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business

The Directors are responsible for keeping proper accounting records which disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and to enable them to ensure that the financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2006 and Article 4 of the IAS Regulation. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

Under applicable law and regulations, the Directors are also responsible for preparing a Directors' Report, Strategic Report and Directors' Remuneration Report that comply with that law and those regulations.

The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's website. Visitors to the website need to be aware that legislation in the UK governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

The Directors consider that the Annual Report and financial statements taken as a whole are fair, balanced and understandable and provide shareholders with the information necessary to assess the Company's performance, business model and strategy.

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge that:

the financial statements, prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company; and

the Annual Report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties.

Dr D. M. Bramwell, Director

S. J. B. Knott, Director

24th February 2017

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Members of Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC

OPINION ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In our opinion:

the financial statements give a true and fair view of the state of the Company's affairs as at 31st December 2016 and of the Company's profit for the year then ended;

the Company's financial statements have been properly prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and as applied in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006; and

the financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the Companies Act 2006, and as regards the Company financial statements, Article 4 of IAS Regulation.

WHAT WE HAVE AUDITED

We have audited the financial statements of Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC for the year ended 31st December 2016, which comprised the Income Statement, the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Cash Flow Statement and the related notes 1 to 19. The reporting framework that has been applied in their preparation is applicable law and International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union.

This report is made solely to the Company's members, as a body, in accordance with Chapter 3 of Part 16 of the Companies Act 2006. Our audit work has been undertaken so that we might state to the Company's members those matters we are required to state to them in an auditor's report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the Company and the Company's members as a body for our audit work, for this report or for the opinions we have formed.

RESPECTIVE RESPONSIBILITIES OF DIRECTORS AND AUDITORS

As explained more fully in the Directors' Responsibilities Statement set out on page 28, the Directors are responsible for preparing the financial statements and for being satisfied that they give a true and fair view. Our responsibility is to audit the financial statements in accordance with applicable law and International Standards on Auditing (UK and Ireland). Those standards require us to comply with the Auditing Practices Board Ethical Standards for Auditors.

SCOPE OF THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

An audit involves obtaining evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements sufficient to give reasonable assurance that the financial statements are free from material misstatement, whether caused by fraud or error. This includes an assessment of: whether the accounting policies are appropriate to the Company's circumstances and have been consistently applied and adequately disclosed; the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by the Directors; and the overall presentation of the financial statements. In addition, we read all the financial and non-financial information in the Annual Report to identify material inconsistencies with the audited financial statements and to identify any information that is apparently materially incorrect based on, or materially inconsistent with, the knowledge acquired by us in the course of performing the audit. If we become aware of any apparent material misstatements or inconsistencies, we consider the implications for our report.

OUR ASSESSMENT OF RISKS OF MATERIAL MISSTATEMENTS

The purpose of the Company is to invest in equities with a view to achieving capital appreciation and a dividend income stream. Consequently we have identified the following risks of material misstatements that have the greatest effect on the overall audit strategy, the allocation of resources in the audit and directing the efforts of the engagement team:

the incorrect valuation of the investment portfolio held by the Company;

the ownership of the investments and the risk of the misappropriation of those assets;and

the incomplete or inaccurate recognition of the Company's investment income.

The risks we have identified are consistent with those risks that were identified in the prior year.

OUR APPLICATION OF MATERIALITY

We determined our planning materiality to be £1.8 million, which is 1% of total equity. Given the importance of the distinction between revenue and capital for the company, we also decided on a separate testing materiality of £265,000 for the revenue column of the Income Statement, which is 10% of the net return.

The Audit Committee requested our materiality to be set at the lower level of £1 million for the financial statements as a whole. Due to the significance of the Company's net assets compared with the amounts in the revenue column of the Income Statement, they asked us to set a separate materiality level for the revenue column of £200,000.

We have also agreed with the Audit Committee that we would report to them all audit differences in excess of £50,000 as well as any other differences below that threshold which in our view should be reported to them because of their nature, relevance and prominence in the financial statements.

AN OVERVIEW OF THE SCOPE OF OUR AUDIT

The scope of our audit is discussed in other parts of our audit report. However, because of the nature of investment trusts and the significance of their investments and the related income, additional importance was placed on these areas without compromising other aspects of the audit.

Therefore particular emphasis was placed in examining and testing the processes of measuring and recognising investments including ownership of those investments together with the testing of its income. We obtained confirmation of investments held at the year end from the custodian, testing this to the records maintained by the Company. We tested a selection of investment additions and disposals shown in the Company's records to supporting documentation and agreed the valuation of quoted investments. We also tested dividends receivable and confirmed that the income was recorded in accordance with the Company's accounting policy.

The Company's accounting policy on the valuation of quoted investments is included in note 1 and its disclosures about investments held at the year end are included in note 9.

OPINION ON OTHER MATTERS PRESCRIBED BY THE COMPANIES ACT 2006

In our opinion:

the part of the Directors' Remuneration Report to be audited has been properly prepared in accordance with the Companies Act 2006; and

the information given in the Strategic Report and the Directors' Report for the financial year for which the financial statements are prepared is consistent with the financial statements.

MATTERS ON WHICH WE ARE REQUIRED TO REPORT BY EXCEPTION

We have nothing to report in respect of the following:

Under the ISAs (UK and Ireland), we are required to report to you if, in our opinion, information in the annual report is:

materially inconsistent with the information in the audited financial statements; or

apparently materially incorrect based on, or materially inconsistent with, our knowledge of the Company acquired in the course of performing our audit; or

is otherwise misleading.

In particular, we are required to consider whether we have identified any inconsistencies between our knowledge acquired during the audit and the Directors' statement that they consider the Annual Report is fair, balanced and understandable and whether the Annual Report appropriately discloses those matters that we communicated to the Audit Committee which we consider should have been disclosed.

In addition we have not identified anything material to add or to draw attention to in relation to:

the Directors' confirmation in the Annual Report that they have carried out a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Company, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity;

the disclosures in the Annual Report that describe those risks and explain how they are being managed or mitigated;

the Directors' statement in the financial statements about whether they considered it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing them, and their identification of any material uncertainties to the Company's ability to continue to do so over a period of at least 12 months from the date of approval of the financial statements; and

the Directors' explanation in the Annual Report as to how they have assessed the prospects of the Company, over what period they have done so and why they consider that period to be appropriate, and their statement as to whether they have a reasonable expectation that the Company will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the period of their assessment, including any related disclosures drawing attention to any necessary qualifications or assumptions.

Under the Companies Act 2006 we are required to report to you if, in our opinion:

adequate accounting records have not been kept; or

the Company's financial statements and the part of the Directors' Remuneration Report to be audited are not in agreement with the accounting records or returns; or

certain disclosures of Directors' remuneration specified by law are not made; or

we have not received all the information and explanations we require for our audit. Under the Listing Rules we are required to review:

the Directors' statement, set out on page 13, in relation to going concern; and

the part of the Corporate Governance Statement relating to the Company's compliance with the ten provisions of the UK Corporate Governance Code specified for our review.

Colin Wain (Senior Statutory Auditor)

For and on behalf of Begbies

Chartered Accountants Ltd and Statutory Auditor

9 Bonhill Street, London, 24th February 2017

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the year ended 31st December 2016

Year ended 31st December 2016 Year ended 31st December 2015 Notes Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Investment income 2 3,311 - 3,311 3,271 - 3,271 Other operating income 2 4 - 4 6 - 6 Total income 3,315 - 3,315 3,277 - 3,277 Gains on

fair value through

profit or loss assets 9 - 37,774 37,774 - 25,875 25,875 (Losses)/gains on subsidiary holding - (68) (68) - 212 212 3,315 37,706 41,021 3,277 26,087 29,364 Expenses Investment management fee - - - - - - Other expenses 3 688 7 695 682 - 682 688 7 695 682 - 682 Profit before tax 2,627 37,699 40,326 2,595 26,087 28,682 Tax 5 - - - 29 - 29 Profit for the period 2,627 37,699 40,326 2,624 26,087 28,711 Earnings per share Return per Income share 7 29.1p 418.1p 447.2p 47.3p 265.1p 312.4p Return per Capital share 7 n/a n/a n/a 89.0p 1193.0p 1282.0p

The total column of this statement represents the Statement of Comprehensive Income prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU. The supplementary revenue return and capital return columns are both prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies.

The profit for the year disclosed above represents the Company's total Comprehensive Income. The Company does not have any other Comprehensive Income.

All items in the above statement are those of the single entity and derive from continuing operations. No operations were acquired or discontinued during the year.

The notes on pages 36 to 46 form part of these financial statements.

BALANCE SHEET

as at 31st December 2016

Notes

Non-current assets

Investments - Fair value through profit 2016

£'000 2015

£'000 or loss 9 159,821 123,256 159,821 123,256 Current assets Trade and other receivables 12 517 412 Amounts due from Group undertakings 294 169 Cash and cash equivalents 19,071 18,909 19,882 19,490 Total assets 179,703 142,746 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 13 200 77 200 77 Total assets less current liabilities 179,503 142,669 Net assets 179,503 142,669 Equity Called up share capital 14 2,241 1,025 Share premium account 15 - 225 Capital redemption reserve 15 14 - Retained reserves: Capital reserve 15 62,695 63,709 Revaluation reserve 15 111,580 74,883 Revenue reserve* 15 2,973 2,827 Total equity 179,503 142,669 * Previously called the Divendend equalisation reserve Net asset value per share Income shares 16 2002.2p 1544.8p Capital shares 16 n/a 6382.2p

The notes on pages 36 to 46 form part of these financial statements.

The financial statements were approved by the Board and authorised for issue on 24th February 2017. They were signed on its behalf by:

Dr D. M. Bramwell, Director

S. J. B. Knott, Director

Company Registration Number: 00736898

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

for the year ended 31st December 2016

Notes Share

Capital

£'000 Share

Premium account

£'000 Capital

Redemption

Reserve

£'000 Capital

Reserve

£'000 Revaluation

Reserve

£'000 Dividend Equalization

Reserve

£'000 Total

£'000 Balance at31st December 2014 1,025 225 - 51,973 60,532 2,539 116,294 Changes in equity for 2015 Profit for the year - - - 11,736 14,351 2,624 28,711 Total recognised income and expense 1,025 225 - 63,709 74,883 5,163 145,005 Dividends 6 - - - - - (2,336) (2,336) Balance at 31st December 2015 1,025 225 - 63,709 74,883 2,827 142,669

Notes Share

Capital

£'000 Share

Premium account

£'000 Capital

Redemption

Reserve

£'000 Capital

Reserve

£'000 Revaluation

Reserve

£'000 Revenue

Reserve*

£'000 Total

£'000 Balance at31st December 2015 1,025 225 - 63,709 74,883 2,827 142,669 Changes in equity for 2016 Profit for the year - - - 1,002 36,697 2,627 40,326 Total recognised income and expense 1,025 225 - 64,711 111,580 5,454 182,995 Bonus issue of Income shares 1,230 (225) - (1,005) - - - Cost of bonus issue - - - (73) - - (73) Income shares bought back and cancelled (14) - 14 (938) - - (938) Dividends 6 - - - - - (2,481) (2,481) Balance at 31st December 2016 2,241 - 14 62,695 111,580 2,973 179,503

* Previously called the Dividend equalisation reserve

The notes on pages 36 to 46 form part of these financial statements.

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

for the year ended 31st December 2016

Cashflows from operating activities Notes 2016

£'000 2015

£'000 Profit before tax 40,326 28,682 Adjustments for: Gains on investments (37,774) (25,875) Losses/(gains) on revaluation of subsidiary 68 (212) Purchases of investments 9 (2,721) (1,733) Proceeds on disposal of investments 9 3,862 16,283 Operating cash flows before movements in working capital 3,761 17,145 (Increase)/decrease in receivables (230) 586 Increase in payables 123 40 Net cash from operating activities before income taxes 3,654 17,771 Income taxes received - 39 Net cash from operating activities 3,654 17,810 Cash flows from financing activities Expenses from bonus issue (73) - Income shares bought back and cancelled (938) - Disposal of subsidiary - 20 Dividends paid (2,481) (2,336) Net cash used in financing activities (3,492) (2,316) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 162 15,494 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 18,909 3,415 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 19,071 18,909

The notes on pages 36 to 46 form part of these financial statements.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

for the year ended 31st December 2016

1. ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Basis of Accounting

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), which comprise standards and interpretations approved by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), and International Accounting Standards ("IAS") and Standing Interpretations Committee interpretations approved by the International Accounting Standards Committee ("IASC") that remain in effect, and to the extent that they have been adopted by the European Union ("EU").

The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost convention to include the revaluation of investments. The principal accounting policies are set out below. Where presentational guidance set out in the Statement of Recommended Practice ("SORP") for "financial statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts" issued by the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC") in January 2017 is consistent with the requirements of IFRS, the Directors have sought to prepare the financial statements on a basis compliant with the recommendations of the SORP.

In accordance with IFRS 10 (Investment Entities Amendments), the Company measures its subsidiary at fair value through profit and loss and does not consolidate it.

A number of new standards, amendments to standards and interpretations are effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1st January 2017 and have not been applied in preparing these financial statements.

Amendments to IAS 7 - Disclosure initiative Statement of Cash Flows (effective 1st January 2017). The amendments are not expected to have a significant effect on the presentation of the Statement of Cash Flows within the financial statements of the Company.

Amendments to IAS 12 - Recognition of deferred tax assets for unrealised losses (effective 1st January 2017). The amendment is not expected to have a significant effect on the measurement of amounts recognised in the financial statements of the Company.

IFRS 9 Financial Instruments (effective for financial periods beginning on or after 1st January 2018) replaces IAS 39 and simplifies accounting for financial assets, replacing the current multiple measurement categories with a single principle-based approach to classification. The standard requires that all financial assets are to be measured at either amortised cost or fair value. The Company will apply IFRS 9 from 1st July 2018, subject to endorsement by the EU.

Neither of these nor any other changes are expected to have a significant effect on the measurement of the amounts recognised in the financial statements of the Company.

Income

Dividend income is included in the financial statements on the ex-dividend date. All other income is included on an accruals basis.

Expenses

All expenses are accounted for on an accruals basis. Expenses are charged through the revenue account except as follows:

Expenses which are incidental to the acquisition of an investment are included within the cost of the investment.

Expenses which are incidental to the disposal of an investment are deducted from the disposal proceeds of the investment.

Taxation

The charge for taxation is based on the net revenue for the year. Deferred taxation is recognised in respect of all timing differences that have originated but not reversed at the balance sheet date. Investment trusts which have approval under section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 are not liable for taxation on capital gains.

Dividends

Dividends payable to shareholders are recognised when they are paid.

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash comprises cash in hand and deposits payable on demand. Cash equivalents are short-term highly liquid investments that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash.

Investments

Investments are classified as fair value through profit or loss as the Company's business is investing in financial assets with a view to profiting from their total return in the form of interest, dividends or capital growth.

Changes in the value of investments held at fair value through profit or loss and gains and losses on disposal are recognised in the Income Statement as "Gains or losses of investments held at fair value through profit or loss". Also included within this heading are transaction costs in relation to the purchase or sale of investments.

All investments, classified as fair value through profit or loss, are further categorised into the following fair value hierarchy:

Level 1 - Unadjusted prices quoted in active markets for identical assets and liabilities.

Level 2 - Having inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (ie as prices) or indirectly (ie derived from prices).

Level 3 - Having inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable data.

Investments traded in organised markets are valued at their fair value, which is determined by the quoted market bid price at the close of business at the Balance Sheet date. Where trading in a security is suspended, the investment is valued at the Board's estimate of its fair value.

Unquoted investments are valued by the Board at fair value using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.

2. INCOME 2016 2015 £'000 £'000 Income from investments Franked investment income 3,311 3,271 Other operating income Deposit interest 4 2 Other - 4 4 6 Total income 3,315 3,277 Income from investments UK equity listed 2,912 2,879 AIM traded 274 271 Dividend from subsidiary 125 121 3,311 3,271

3. OTHER EXPENSES 2016 2015 £'000 £'000 Staff costs (note 4) 288 316 Non-Executive Directors' fees 61 56 Administration fees 109 94 Auditor's remuneration - Audit 16 15 - Review of the half yearly report 4 4 - Other services to the Company and its subsidiaries 1 1 Secretarial services 42 42 Other 167 154 688 682 Capital expenses 7 - 695 682

Auditor's other services are comprised of tax compliance services and the Directors do not consider that the provision of this non-audit work affects the independence of the Auditor.

4. STAFF COSTS

2016

£'000 2015

£'000 Wages and salaries 253 247 Social security costs 35 29 Pensions - 40 288 316 Number Number The average number of staff employed by the Company was 1 1 Directors' emoluments 314 270 314 270

The highest paid Director received total emoluments of £253,000 (2015: £214,000).

5. TAX ON ORDINARY ACTIVITIES

2016

£'000 2015

£'000 UK Corporation Tax at 20% (2015: 20.25%) - - Tax receivable - (29) - (29) Profit before tax 2,627 2,595 Tax on profit at standard rate 525 525 Factors affecting the recovery/charge for the year:

Income not taxable (662) (663) Unutilised losses carried forward 137 109 - (29)

No provision for deferred taxation has been made in the current year or in the prior year. The Company has not provided for deferred tax on capital gains or losses arising on the revaluation or disposal of investments as it is exempt from tax on these items because of its status as an investment trust company.

Factors that may affect future tax charges

The Company has not recognised any deferred tax asset arising as a result of having unutilised management expenses. These expenses will only be utilised if the tax treatment of the Company's income and capital gains changes or if the Company's investment profile changes.

6. DIVIDENDS

Amounts recognised as distributions to equity holders in the year:

Income (Paid)

Final dividend for the year ended 31st December 2015 of 25.5p per share 2016

£'000 2015

£'000 (year ended 31st December 2014: 25.5p) 627 627 Interim dividend for the year ended 31st December 2016 of 10.0p per share (year ended 31st December 2015: 10.5p) 902 258 Special dividend for the year ended 31st December 2016 of 22.5p per share (year ended 31st December 2015: nil p) 553 - Capital (Paid) Final dividend for the year ended 31st December 2015 of 1.8p per share (year ended 31st December 2014:1.8p) 30 30 Supp cap dividend for the year ended 31st December 2016 of nil p per share (year ended 31st December 2015: 86.6585p) n/a 1,421 Special dividend for the year ended 31st December 2016 of 22.5p per share (year ended 31st December 2015: nil p) 369 - 2,481 2,336

2016

£'000 2015

£'000 Income Proposed Final dividend payable for the year ended 31st December 2016 of 20.0p per share (year ended 31st December 2015:25.5p) 1,774 627 Capital There is no Final dividend payable for the year ended 31st December 2016 (year ended 31st December 2015: 1.8p) n/a 30

The final dividends payable are subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting and have not been included as a liability in these financial statements.

Set out below is the total dividend paid and payable in respect of the financial year, which is the basis on which the requirements of section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 are considered.

2016

£'000 2015

£'000 Revenue available for distribution by way of dividend for the year 2,627 2,624 Income Interim dividend for the year ended 31st December 2016 of 10.0p per share (year ended 31st December 2015: 10.5p) (902) (258) Special dividend for the year ended 31st December 2016 of 22.5p per share (year ended 31st December 2015: nil p) (553) - Proposed Final dividend for the year ended 31st December 2016 of 20.0p per share (year ended 31st December 2015: 25.5p) (1,774) (627) Capital Special dividend for the year ended 31st December 2016 of 22.5p per share (year ended 31st December 2015: nil p) (369) - Supp cap dividend for the year ended 31st December 2016 of nil p per share (year ended 31st December 2015: 86.6585p) - (1,421) There is no Final dividend for the year ended 31st December 2016 (year ended 31st December 2015:1.8p) - (30) Net (reduction)/addition to Revenue reserve (971) 288

7. RETURN PER SHARE 2016 2015 Income Capital Total Income Capital Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Return attributable to equity shareholders: Revenue return 2,627 - 2,627 1,164 1,460 2,624 Capital return 37,699 - 37,699 6,522 19,565 26,087 40,326 - 40,326 7,686 21,025 28,711 p p p p Revenue return 29.1 - 47.3 89.0 Capital return 418.1 - 265.1 1193.0 447.2 - 312.4 1282.0

Return per share is calculated using the weighted average number of Income shares in issue during the year of 9,017,874.

8. INVESTMENTS

Analysis of the investments

The number of companies or institutions in which equities, convertibles or fixed interest securities were held was 26 (2015: 27).

EQUITY GROUPS Basic Materials 2016 2015 £'000 % £'000 % Chemicals 14,438 9.03 9,471 7.68 Industrials Construction & Materials 4,233 2.65 4,062 3.30 General Industrials 34,088 21.33 26,873 21.80 Electronic & Electrical Equipment 1,881 1.18 1,071 0.87 Industrial Engineering 31,397 19.64 24,139 19.58 Support Services 29,265 18.31 24,117 19.57 Healthcare Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 1,092 0.68 961 0.78 Utilities Gas, Water & Multiutilities 1,425 0.89 1,406 1.14 Technology Software & Computer Services - - 149 0.12 AIM Traded Stocks 40,814 25.54 29,780 24.16 Subsidiary 555 0.35 623 0.51 Fixed Interest Preference 633 0.40 604 0.49 Total UK 159,821 100.00 123,256 100.00

9. INVESTMENTS HELD AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS

2016

£'000 2015

£'000 Investments listed on a recognised investment exchange UK equity listed investments at fair value 118,452 92,853 AIM traded stocks 40,814 29,780 Subsidiary undertakings (Note 10) 555 623 159,821 123,256

Listed

2016

£'000 Unlisted

2016

£'000 Subsidiary undertakings

2016

£'000 Total

2016

£'000 Opening book cost 41,479 6,483 411 48,373 Opening unrealised appreciation 51,374 23,297 212 74,883 Opening valuation 92,853 29,780 623 123,256 Movements in the year Purchases at cost 2,721 - - 2,721 Sales - proceeds (3,862) - - (3,862) Sales - realised gains on sales 1,009 - - 1,009 Increase/(decrease) in unrealised appreciation 25,731 11,034 (68) 36,697 Closing valuation 118,452 40,814 555 159,821 Closing book cost 41,347 6,483 411 48,241 Closing unrealised appreciation 77,105 34,331 144 111,580 118,452 40,814 555 159,821 Realised gains on sales 1,009 - - 1,009 Increase/(decrease) in unrealised appreciation 25,731 11,034 (68) 36,697 Gains on investments 26,740 11,034 (68) 37,706

With the exception of the subsidiary, the Company's investments are Level 1 assets under the definition of IFRS 7 and comprise equity listed and AIM traded investments classified as held at fair value through profit or loss.

During the year transaction costs of £2,489 were incurred on the acquisition of investments (2015: £nil). Costs relating to disposals of investments during the year amounted to £nil (2015: £33,000). All transaction costs have been included within the capital column of the Income Statement.

10. SUBSIDIARY UNDERTAKINGS

The Company has one wholly owned subsidiary undertaking:

Name Principal activity Country of incorporation and operation Description of shares held Proportion of nominal value of issued shares and voting rights held Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Limited Fund management England Ordinary 100%

11. SIGNIFICANT INTERESTS

The Company has a holding of 3% or more that is material in the context of the financial statements in the following investments as at 31st December 2016:

Name Colefax Group 20.1% Chamberlin 12.6% Macfarlane Group 12.3% Titon Holdings 11.7% Treatt 11.1% Elecosoft 5.9% LPA Group 5.3% Scapa Group 5.3% Vp 4.5% Renold 4.2% 12 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES 2016 2015 £'000 £'000 Prepayments and accrued income 517 412 517 412 13 TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES 2016 2015 £'000 £'000 Accruals 91 77 Outstanding share buybacks 109 - 200 77

14 SHARE CAPITAL 2016 2015 Allotted, Called Up and Fully Paid % £'000 £'000 Nil Capital shares of 25p each (2015: 1,640,000) 0.0 - 410 8,965,355 Income shares of 25p each (2015: 2,460,000) 100.0 2,241 615 2,241 1,025

Number of Income shares 2016 £'000 Number of Capital shares 2016 £'000 Balance at beginning of year 2,460,000 1,640,000 Share capital conversion 1,640,000 (1,640,000) Bonus issue (4 for 1 Capital shares) 4,920,000 - Income shares bought back and cancelled (54,645) - Balance at end of year 8,965,355 - 15 RESERVES Share premium account Capital redemption reserve Capital

reserve Revaluation reserve Revenue

reserve £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Beginning of year 225 - 63,709 74,883 2,827 Income shares bought back and cancelled - 14 (938) - - Bonus issue of Income shares (225) - (1,005) - - Expenses from bonus issue - - (73) - - Increase in unrealised appreciation - - - 36,697 - Net gains on realisation of investments - - 1,009 - - Capital expenses - - (7) - - Profit for year - - - - 2,627 Dividends - - - - (2,481) End of year - 14 62,695 111,580 2,973

The capital reserve represents those realised profits and losses arising on the disposal of investments. The revaluation reserve represents unrealised profits and losses arising on the revaluation of investments held.

16. NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE

The net asset value per share and the net asset values attributable to each class of share calculated in accordance with the Articles of Association were as follows:

Net asset value per share attributable Net asset value per share attributable 2016

p 2015

p 2016

£'000 2015

£'000 Income shares 2002.2 1544.8 179,503 38,001 Capital shares n/a 6382.2 - 104,668 179,503 142,669

The movements during the year attributable to each class of share were as follows:

Income shares

£'000 Capital

shares

£'000 Total

£'000 Total net assets attributable at beginning of year 38,001 104,668 142,669 Capital re-structure 104,668 (104,668) - Income shares bought back and cancelled (938) - (938) Expenses from bonus issue (73) - (73) Total recognised gains for the year 37,699 - 37,699 Transfer to reserves 146 - 146 Total net assets attributable at end of year 179,503 - 179,503 No. of shares in issue 8,965,355 -

17. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the year the Company had the following transactions with Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Limited, its subsidiary undertaking:

2016

£'000 2015

£'000 Dividends received 125 121 125 121 Amounts owed by subsidiary undertaking 294 169

18. FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

The Company's financial instruments comprise securities, cash balances and debtors and creditors that arise from its operations, for example, in respect of sales and purchases awaiting settlement and debtors for accrued income.

The investment policy and objectives of the Company is stated on page 1.

As an investment trust, the Company invests in securities for the long term. Accordingly it is, and has been, throughout the year under review, the Company's policy that no short-term trading in investments or other financial instruments shall be undertaken.

The main risks arising from the Company's financial instruments are market price risk, liquidity risk and credit risk. The Board's policy for managing these risks is summarised below. These policies have remained unchanged since the beginning of the year to which these financial statements relate.

Market price risk

Market risk arises from uncertainty about future prices of financial instruments held. It represents the potential loss the Company might suffer through holding market positions in the face of price movements. The Board meets at least quarterly to consider the asset allocation of the portfolio in order to minimise the risk associated with industry sectors. The Investment Director has responsibility for monitoring the existing portfolio selected in accordance with the Company's investment objectives and seeks to ensure that individual stocks meet an acceptable risk-reward profile.

The Company's exposure to changes in market prices at 31st December 2016 on its quoted equity investments was £159,266,000 (2015: £122,633,000).

Liquidity risk

Liquidity risk is the possibility of the Company having difficulties in realising sufficient assets to meet its financial obligations. All investments are made in quoted securities, which are normally listed on the London Stock Exchange or AIM. Transactions in these securities may be subject to some short-term liquidity constraint, in common with other smaller and medium sized listed securities, but subject to that they are considered to be reasonably realisable.

Credit risk

Credit risk is the failure of the counterparty to a transaction to discharge its obligations which could result in the Company suffering a loss. At the year end the Company's maximum exposure to credit risk was as follows:

2016 2015 £'000 £'000 Trade and other receivables 517 412 Cash and cash equivalents 19,071 18,909 19,588 19,321

The risk is managed by dealing only with brokers and banks who have satisfactory credit ratings and are approved by the Audit Committee.

Financial assets and liabilities

All assets and liabilities are included at fair value.

Valuation of financial instruments

IFRS 13 requires the Company to classify fair value measurements using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of inputs used in making the measurements. The valuation techniques used by the Company are explained in the accounting policies note 1 Investments, as set out in the Company's Annual Report and financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2016.

The fair value hierarchy has the following levels:

Level 1 - Unadjusted prices quoted in active markets for identical assets and liabilities.

Level 2 - Having inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (ie as prices) or indirectly (ie derived from prices).

Level 3 - Having inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable data.

31 December 2016 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss UK Equity Listed 118,452 - - 118,452 AIM trades stocks 40,814 - - 40,814 Investment in subsidiary - - 555 555 Net fair value 159,266 - 555 159,821

31 December 2015 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss UK Equity Listed 92,853 - - 92,853 AIM trades stocks 29,780 - - 29,780 Investment in subsidiary - - 623 623 Net fair value 122,633 - 623 123,256

There were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 during the period.

A reconciliation of fair value measurements in Level 3 is set out in the following table

2016 2015 £'000 £'000 Opening Balance 623 431 Purchases - - Sales - (20) Total gains or losses included in gains on investments in the income statement: - on assets sold - - - on assets held at year end (68) 212 Closing Balance 555 623

The Level 3 investment relates to the Company's subsidiary, Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Limited, which has been valued based of the most recent estimated NAV.

19. POST BALANCE SHEET EVENTS

Between the year end and the 22nd February 2017, the latest practicable date before the publication of these financial statements, the Company has bought back and cancelled 92,997 Income shares for a cost of £1,660,789.

APPENDIX - PORTFOLIO STATEMENT

Details of the 20 largest investments as at 31st December 2016 are given below by the market value:

UK Investments Holdings Market Value 2016 2015 2016

£'000 2015

£'000 Scapa Group 8,000,000 8,000,000 26,800 17,200 RPC Group 2,259,672 1,500,000 24,043 12,495 Hill & Smith Holdings 1,434,230 1,434,230 17,182 10,771 Treatt 5,775,000 5,775,000 14,437 9,471 Vp 1,800,000 1,800,000 13,410 13,401 Colefax Group 2,050,000 2,050,000 10,455 9,738 Macfarlane Group 16,741,368 16,325,851 10,045 9,142 Electrocomponents 1,300,000 1,300,000 6,196 3,098 Menzies (John) 882,142 650,000 5,205 2,698 Spirax-Sarco Engineering 120,714 120,714 5,051 3,963 Brammer 2,700,000 2,700,000 4,455 4,921 Renold 9,425,207 8,480,000 4,124 4,664 Low & Bonar 4,440,000 4,440,000 2,842 2,886 Vitec Group 400,000 400,000 2,572 2,380 Dialight 238,095 238,095 1,881 1,071 Castings 400,000 400,000 1,644 1,860 National Grid 150,000 150,000 1,425 1,406 Titon Holdings 1,265,000 1,265,000 1,391 1,176 Elecosoft 4,520,781 4,520,781 1,311 1,221 LPA 650,000 650,000 1,137 572 155,606 114,134 Balance held in other investments 4,215 9,122 159,821 123,256

Unless otherwise specified, the actual holdings are, in each case, of ordinary shares or stock units and of the nominal value for which listing has been granted.

End