For the First Time, Poppy Delevingne Sits Down With Sisters Chloe and Cara to Reveal all to PORTER About "Vital" Sisterly Love, her Plans to Break Hollywood and why she's not Angry With her mum

LONDON, February 27, 2017

PORTER Magazine on Sale Globally from Friday February 10

British model, designer and actress Poppy Delevingne talks to award-winning global fashion magazine PORTER about her relationship with her sisters who are "[her] everything, [her] peas in a pod." Cara, the youngest, tellsPORTER, "I wouldn't ever want to imagine a world without Poppy and Chloe...if one of them killed someone I would help bury the body."

In conversation with PORTER's Features Director, Vassi Chamberlain, Poppy talks candidly about her "love giver" mother, Pandora, and how witnessing her struggles taught her an important life lesson. "We have all learned that addiction and mental illnesses are illnesses and I think a lot of people overlook that...it is a chemical imbalance; it's like cancer, a sickness and people need to see it as that. So when people ask me, 'Are you angry with your mum?' I'm like, 'No there is nothing to be angry about,'" she tells PORTER.

Poppy also credits the relationship between herself, Chloe and Cara as one of the most important reasons for growing up happy: "[Cara] slept in my bed for years...To have each other was just so, so vital," she tells PORTER. Sisters Chloe and Cara also make a fashionable appearance in PORTER, reinforcing how important the support they give one another is. While Chloe admits, "We are very lucky, the chemistry between us is kind of perfect," Cara also proclaims, "The best thing about being with [Poppy and Chloe] is just being with them."

There's no doubt that Poppy's set to 'hustle' her way to stardom and with upcoming roles in Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman: The Golden Circle, it looks like 2017 could well be the year of Poppy Delevingne.

