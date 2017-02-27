PORTER Magazine Goes From Strength to Strength With Third Year of Impressive Growth

LONDON, February 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The NET-A-PORTER Group is delighted to announce the release of PORTER's second official audit showing a circulation of 180,646 - an impressive growth of 6% year on year.*

In the rapidly changing magazine market PORTER's performance is even more remarkable - demonstrating its continued relevance and unique appeal.

Since its launch in February 2014, PORTER has continued to produce world class editorial content with inspiring interviews with incredible women, authoritative fashion and a truly global perspective, as well as an innovative shopping experience.

Editor-in-Chief Lucy Yeomans explains, "At PORTER, we have always aimed to be 100 percent on the side of our 'woman.' This informs the way we tackle every single story, be it a feature or fashion shoot, to the type of events and brand extensions we offer, such as the recent launch of PORTER's Incredible Women Talks, and it is wonderful to see this approach yielding such a positive result. This sense of helpfulness and offering a service to our woman is further enhanced by the shopping technology that powers our digital edition, and allows readers to buy or find with ease every product they see and love on the printed page."

PORTER's innovative use of technology enables readers to shop directly off the pages or via the brand's iPhone, iPad and Android apps in real time and experience delivery within hours. 78% of readers interact with the shoppable elements of the magazine, demonstrating PORTER's understanding of how women actually want to shop and consume media in a digital age. Indeed digital edition sales have grown by +45% YOY.

A strong overall circulation figure is a result of a clear strategy of building a loyal base of High Net Worth women (total subscriptions grew +30% YOY) who continue to respond well to PORTER's unique celebration of stylish and intelligent women everywhere.

NET-A-PORTER Group's Vice-President of Publishing & Media, Tess Macleod-Smith explains, "These latest figures from BPA Worldwide confirm what we here at PORTER already knew, that busy stylish women today are looking for a magazine that delivers inspiring content together with effortless, instant shoppability. Strong subscription and digital growth, alongside an impressive overall circulation increase puts us in a strong position at the start of 2017, and we predict further growth for the PORTER brand as we continue to build on our reputation as media innovators and leaders in content and commerce."

PORTER's latest issue celebrates "women taking charge" (from Russian supermodel turned tech philanthropist Natalia Vodianova to British architect Amanda Levete) - a very relevant subject at this particular moment in time and one that the team are passionate about creating.

*Since February 2016 (PORTER's Publisher Statement)

ABOUT PORTER

PORTER, which launched in February 2014, is the only women's fashion magazine to offer a truly global perspective. Edited - and launched - by high-profile British editor Lucy Yeomans and Publishing Director Tess Macleod Smith, the game-changing luxury fashion magazine, which combines the intimacy of print with a state-of-the-art digital shopping experience, is sold in 60 countries with a print run of 350,000 and is published by the YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP. PORTER celebrates and is aimed at stylish, intelligent women and offers readers a unique global curation of fashion, lifestyle and beauty. Cover stars have included some of the most iconic women in the world, from supermodels Gisele Bündchen, Christy Turlington Burns and Karlie Kloss, to music phenomenon Lady Gaga and Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett. In 2015, PORTER was named Print Product of the Year at the British Media Awards, Game Changer of the Year at Britain's PPA Awards and International Magazine of the Year at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards in New York. Last year (2016), PORTER was named Lifestyle Magazine of the Year at the Digital Magazine Awards and Yeomans was awarded one of Folio's Top Women in Media awards.

ABOUT NET-A-PORTER

NET-A-PORTER launched in June 2000 and has since established itself as the world's premier online luxury fashion destination. A pioneer of innovation; NET-A-PORTER speaks to a global monthly audience of six million female luxury consumers, fans and followers via the weekly shoppable digital magazine THE EDIT and PORTER Magazine, the game-changing luxury fashion magazine that combines the intimacy of print with a state-of-the-art digital shopping experience. NET-A-PORTER is presented in the style of a fashion magazine, renowned for its unparalleled edit comprising more than 450 of the world's most coveted designer brands, including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Valentino, Prada and Stella McCartney, and over 200 specialist beauty brands. NET-A-PORTER champions unparalleled customer service - offering express worldwide shipping to more than 170 countries (including same-day delivery to Manhattan, London and Hong Kong and next-day delivery to the UK, US, Germany, France, Australia and Singapore), a seamless shopping experience across mobile, tablet, desktop, email and telephone, luxurious packaging, easy returns and a multi-lingual customer care and personal shopping team that are available 24/7, 365 days a year.

