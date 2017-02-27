Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 13/2017 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 27 February 2017















Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 8







On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.







The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 8:







Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ----------- ------------ Total, latest announcement 2,045,000 486,084,300 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 February 2017 165,000 241.04 39,771,600 ------------------- 21 February 2017 170,000 241.65 41,080,500 ------------------- 22 February 2017 185,000 239.55 44,316,750 ------------------- 23 February 2017 185,000 239.44 44,296,400 ------------------- 24 February 2017 185,000 236.22 43,700,700 ------------------- Total accumulated over week 8 890,000 213,165,950 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 2,935,000 699,250,250 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 51,669,437 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 5.25% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.







We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







Danske Bank







Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



