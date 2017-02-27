To Executive Board NASDAQ Copenhagen Lersø Parkalle 100 DK-2100 København Ø www.rd.dk Telephone +45 7012 5300 Telefax +45 4514 9622 27 February 2017



















Company Announcement No 17/2017 - 27 February 2017







Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S



Pursuant to § 27a (1) of the Danish Securities Trading Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as at Friday 24 February 2017. Please find the data in the attached file.







Any additional questions should be addressed to Klaus Kristiansen, Executive Vice President, Asset



Liability Management, phone +45 4513 2026.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=617263