Brabners is Deploying Lexis® InterAction® for Greater Collaboration Across Practice Areas to Enhance Client Service

Commercial law firm Brabners, has selected Lexis® InterAction® as its customer relationship management (CRM) solution of choice from LexisNexis® Enterprise Solutions, a technology provider who works in partnership with customers to help transform legal services. InterAction will facilitate greater collaboration among fee earners across Brabners' practice areas to deliver a better service to clients. Over 340 fee earners and staff will have access to InterAction across the firm's three offices in Liverpool, Manchester and Preston.

InterAction will provide fee earners with a holistic view of contacts; and incrementally build a picture of client relationships in the system by automatically capturing phone calls, meetings and other types of communication. The solution will also identify new contacts and update contact details without fee earner intervention. All this is enabled by the unique passive data management capabilities provided by InterAction, which eliminates the need for fee earners to manually input client information into the system. InterAction Mobility, the mobile solution facilitating access to the CRM data 'on the go', will allow fee earners to securely retrieve the relationship intelligence in InterAction via their smartphones or mobile devices when working remotely or on the move.

Brabners chose InterAction for its suitability for professional services firms, superior relationship intelligence-related functionality and ease of integration with other business systems. InterAction is being integrated with Brabners' financial system for 360-degree visibility of every single client.

"Investing in technology is a crucial element of our growth strategy and as part of our ongoing focus on client service and our employer brand credentials we are committing a significant investment in InterAction to ensure outstanding client account management," explained Nicola Burns, Regional CRM Manager at Brabners. "InterAction will provide relationship intelligence that fee earners can use to improve service to clients."

The marketing and business development teams at Brabners will also use InterAction for their day-to-day departmental activities.

Andy Sparkes, General Manager at LexisNexis Enterprise Solutions commented, "Brabners truly recognises the value of CRM for its business. CRM delivers the most benefit when it is embraced by fee earners - after all they are the ones who hold the client and business relationships, which they must continuously nurture. Such an approach encourages customer loyalty and supports business growth. With InterAction, fee earners at Brabners will have relationship intelligence at their fingertips, which they can astutely use to meet the needs of their clients."

The Lexis InterAction customer relationship management solution is designed for professional services organisations to help drive business relationships, accelerate firm growth and increase revenue. By providing powerful relationship intelligence that goes beyond 'who knows whom', the solution uncovers unanticipated risks, facilitates personalised and streamlined communications and enables execution of business development plans that can be measured by client, segment or industry - all enabling firms to deliver value and exceed client expectations. InterAction can be accessed by users from within Microsoft Outlook and 'on the move' from a range of mobile devices.

About LexisNexis®Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of content and technology solutions that enable professionals in legal, corporate, tax, government, academic and non-profit organisations to make informed decisions and achieve better business outcomes. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. Today, LexisNexis Legal & Professional harnesses leading-edge technology and world-class content to help professionals work in faster, easier and more effective ways. Through close collaboration with its customers, the company ensures organisations can leverage its solutions to reduce risk, improve productivity, increase profitability and grow their business. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 175 countries with 10,000 employees worldwide, is part of RELX Group, a world-leading provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries.

As a leading provider of software platforms, LexisNexis® Enterprise Solutions (www.lexisnexis-es.co.uk) works with customers to drive productive, efficient and reliable business decisions. Its solutions include Lexis® Visualfiles', for case management and workflow; Lexis® InterAction®, a customer relationship management tool; and LexisOne', an enterprise resource planning solution powered by Microsoft Dynamics® AX.

