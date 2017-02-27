Crisis Magazine Publishes Article Covering Recent Orthodox Council on Unity

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire, February 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

British Crisis Magazine ('A Voice for the Faithful Catholic Laity') published an article on the historic Holy and Great Council of the Orthodox Church, which took place in Crete in June 2016.

Author Tyler Arnold describes a number of disagreements that have arisen as a result of the Council's adoption of the "Relations" document, which addresses Catholic-Orthodox relations. Crisis Magazine describes the discord between Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople, who holds the title "first among equals" in the Orthodox Church, and other Orthodox Churches including those of Bulgaria, Georgia, Moldova, Russia and even Greece, as threatening to factionalize the Orthodox world instead of uniting it.

Crisis Magazine also comments on Rev. Dn. Paul L. Gavrilyuk's statement from the office of the Ecumenical Patriarchate while discussing the "Relations" section of the Council and its consequences.

As the Crisis Magazine article notes, "Vatican II caused a mountain of controversy within the Catholic Church in the 1960s resulting in schismatic tensions. The documents, including the aforementioned decree, caused some Catholics to reject the Council and others to even abandon the Church entirely, though virtually no Council fathers did so despite lively disagreement over the proper interpretation of the documents in the years that followed."

"It is unsurprising that some of the same concerns are raising tension within the Orthodox Church," concludes the author, Tyler Arnold, for Crisis Magazine.

