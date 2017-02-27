27 February 2017 Announcement No. 12/2017



On 23 February 2017, Topdanmark announced (company announcement No. 11/2017) that DKK 199m remained of the total buy-back programme for 2016 of DKK 1,650. The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014, the "Market Abuse Regulation".



The buy-back programme for 2016 of DKK 1,650 is approved by the DFSA and will be executed until the AGM on 4 April 2017.



In the period 12 February 2016 to 21 February 2017, shares at a value of DKK 1,451m were bought back of the total share buy-back programme of DKK 1,650m.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in the period from 20 February to 24 February 2017:



Number Average Transaction of shares purchase value (DKK) price (DKK) 20 February 2017 40,000 179.43 7,177,200 21 February 2017 40,000 179.54 7,181,600 22 February 2017 41,000 179.06 7,341,460 23 February 2017 42,000 178.98 7,517,160 24 February 2017 45,000 176.71 7,951,950 Total accumulated in the period 208,000 178.70 37,169,370 Total accumulated under the buy-back 8,421,840 1,473,732,313 programme



Following the transactions stated above, Topdanmark's holding of own shares is 9,091,000 shares, corresponding to 9.57% of the share capital.



Detailed and aggregated transaction data concerning the share buy-back are attached in compliance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Topdanmark A/S Reg.No. 78040017 Borupvang 4 2750 Ballerup



