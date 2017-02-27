SINGAPORE, Feb 27, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The impact of the Internet of Things (IoT) will be on display at SEMICON Southeast Asia, 25-27 April at SPICE in Penang. The global exhibition and conference is organised by SEMI, the global non-profit association connecting the worldwide electronics manufacturing supply chain. More than 70 industry speakers and 200 companies and 7,500 attendees will participate in SEMICON Southeast Asia. Creating new business opportunities and fostering stronger cross-regional engagement, SEMICON Southeast Asia features a tradeshow exhibition, networking events, market and technology seminars, and conferences.With tens of billions of IoT devices forecasted to be connected to the internet by 2020, the IoT is changing how people work, play, and live. The IoT connects devices to the internet and to each other - from mobile phones, washing machines, lamps, wearable devices through industrial applications on airplanes and oil rigs. Alongside IoT ubiquity, the borders between real and digital worlds are blurring with technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) becoming part of our everyday lives.The enabler for IoT and the new digital world is the vital electronic manufacturing supply chain. SEMICON Southeast Asia will gather over 300 exhibitors, the leaders in manufacturing equipment and materials for semiconductors, MEMS, sensors, LEDs, and flexible hybrid electronics. A special "World of IoT" Futura-X Showcase will highlight system innovations made from the devices of the exhibitors. System innovation exhibitors include: HTC VIVE virtual reality gaming device; ADAWARP Teleporter for controlling a real-life robotic avatar; and the first Malaysia autonomous vehicle from REKA, an indigenous innovation on converting a traditional automotive to an autonomous vehicle.According to Ng Kai Fai, president of SEMI Southeast Asia, the IoT has already seen a big shift in the interaction between humans and machines, and has brought about significant transformations in manufacturing. "At this year's SEMICON Southeast Asia (SEA), we feature a 'World of IoT: Futura-X' showcase, which will feature cutting-edge applications that are fuelling new markets for electronics and connecting the world. Companies will showcase their innovations in an early preview of technologies set to change the manufacturing landscape and consumer demand. This new showcase is validation of the output of SEMICON Southeast Asia's amazing electronics manufacturing equipment and materials exhibitors," said Ng.SEMICON Southeast Asia 2017 is the region's premier event for electronics innovation. With an expanding industry scope ranging from chip manufacturing to system-level integration, it highlights the market and technology trends driving investment and growth in all sectors across the region. The event provides new business opportunities - by reaching buyers, engineers and key decision-makers in the Southeast Asia electronics industry, including buyers from Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.- Future Electronics Manufacturing Pavilion - showcasing companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services, printed circuit board, surface mount technology and electronic design automation sectors- Failure Analysis Pavilion - featuring solutions and suppliers focused on maximising throughput, improving yield and increasing reliability in microelectronics manufacturingFor more information on SEMICON Southeast Asia 2017, visit www.semiconsea.org.About SEMISEMI(R) connects nearly 2,000 member companies and 250,000 professionals worldwide annually to advance the technology and business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Since 1970, SEMI has built connections that have helped its members grow, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. SEMI maintains offices in Bangalore, Beijing, Berlin, Brussels, Grenoble, Hsinchu, Seoul, Shanghai, Silicon Valley (Milpitas, Calif.), Singapore, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C. For more information about SEMI, visit www.semi.org and follow SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter.LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/semiTwitter: https://twitter.com/semiexposContactsAcendus Communications Sdn BhdMichael PohPhone: +60 12 395 5202Reshvinder KaurPhone: +60 17 275 7985Source: SEMICopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.