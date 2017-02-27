SINGAPORE CITY, SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 02/27/17 -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704) (TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced Trend Micro™ has received a recommended rating based on the NSS Labs inaugural Advanced Endpoint Protection Public Test. In addition to Trend Micro receiving one of the highest malware protection scores with no false positives, Trend Micro's endpoint security proved to be 100 percent effective against exploits and evasion. NSS Labs testing demonstrates a deep understanding that 90 percent of malware targets a single device, and cyber criminals are designing more sophisticated malware to evade specific defenses or to exploit known software vulnerabilities.

"IT leaders have to shift through many marketing claims of superior endpoint protection from numerous vendors to determine the most effective solution for their investment," said David Siah, Country Manager, Singapore, Trend Micro. "What this NSS Labs endpoint protection public test does is present a truly independent and unbiased public test to help customers understand that user protection must be viewed as a comprehensive solution. We are pleased to be recognized with a recommended rating from NSS Labs in endpoint protection."

Trend Micro customers have said that a layered endpoint protection approach provides the best protection against the broadest range of threats for them. Customers have indicated the need for endpoint security solutions that offer additional capabilities aimed at stopping more threats and exploits, such as behavioral analysis, machine learning, exploit and vulnerability protection, application control and sandbox analysis, along with data loss prevention and encryption solutions to protect data.

Customers have requested more centralized visibility and control to reduce the burden on their IT organizations and lessen dependence on multiple management consoles. A connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control across security for endpoints, mobile devices, SaaS applications and email and web gateways provides a holistic view of what is happening, and automates the sharing of threat intelligence among all security components so defenses can automatically adapt without the need for human intervention.

Trend Micro Smart Protection Suites delivers all these capabilities by protecting endpoints with XGen™ security, a blend of cross-generational threat defense techniques that intelligently applies the right technique at the right time, resulting in more effective and efficient protection against a full range of threats. It offers customers smarter protection through a connected threat defense in cost-effective packages.

"Trend Micro endpoint protection solutions have demonstrated excellent results through its multiple layers of threat defense techniques," said Vikram Phatak, chief executive officer for NSS Labs. "Our clients are requesting effective security using the latest detection technology to defend against a multitude of unknown threats, exploits and evasions. Trend Micro has proven its ability to stay ahead of the curve through its XGen™ technology capabilities."

For the complete NSS Labs report, visit https://resources.trendmicro.com/NSSLabs-Adv-Endpoint-Report.html and to learn more about Endpoint Security, visit www.trendmicro.com/xgen.

