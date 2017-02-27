ABERFORTH GEARED INCOME TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 27
|Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")
|The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 24 February 2017 were:-
|Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 236.22p
|Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 238.82p
|Zero Dividend Preference Share = 156.17p
|The market value of investments was GBP373.5m less net liabilities (including Zero Dividend Preference Shares) of GBP112.0m to leave Shareholders' Funds of GBP261.5m.
|Contact:
|Gary Tait
|For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
|Telephone: 0131 220 0733
|27 February 2017