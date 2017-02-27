Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC ROSTELECOM / Miscellaneous - Low Priority Rostelecom implemented a client evaluation scoring system 27-Feb-2017 / 10:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Rostelecom implemented a client evaluation scoring system* _February 27, 2017, Moscow_ - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY) announces that it has completed the first stage of implementing a credit scoring system designed to promptly assess customers' credit risk. The scoring system considers factors spanning the entire credit management cycle, including customer counterparty relationships from contract signing through to its expiration. The system makes decisions based on statistically sound information provided by intelligent Big Data analysis. An analysis of the information accumulated by the system will assess the probability of payments being delayed and other associated risks. The first implementation stage saw the creation of a system that will evaluate international operators' credit risk (B2O segment). This allows the Company to assess non-resident telecom provider risk and calculate their credit limit according to Rostelecom's policy. The system also continuously monitors operators' creditworthiness (including timely notification of any changes) through integrated gateways to external data sources, i.e. credit agencies that provide financial and customer information. The introduction of the credit scoring management system has already had a positive impact on OIBDA thanks to a RUB 224mn decrease in international operators' bad debt reserves. Kai-Uwe Mehlhorn, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Rostelecom PJSC commented: 'The introduction of a scoring system brings a number of positive effects for the Company in terms of increasing operational efficiency. The system is increasing receivable collection rates, it provides a differentiated approach to dealing with clients' debts, it takes into account various risk evaluation criteria, and it decreases the cost of collection. The system also decreases bad debt reserves, which positively affects the Company's OIBDA.' Mr. Mehlhorn added: 'In addition to improving internal efficiency, the scoring system has great potential to increase the Company's revenue through further data monetisation, with the possibility to enlarge its digital services offering.' The embedded architectural solutions of the scoring system are resistant to hardware and software errors and failures with the ability to restore themselves should they occur. By the end of 2017, the system will be able to score credit risk across all sectors (B2B/ B2G, B2O, B2C) and macro-regional branches of Rostelecom will be automated. As a result of an open tender procedure the software solution for the credit scoring system will be managed by SAS. AT Service will become partner for the embedded scoring systems. * * * *Rostelecom* (www.rostelecom.ru) is one of the largest national telecommunications operators in Russia and Europe. The Company operates in all segments of the telecommunications market and covers millions of households in Russia. Rostelecom is an undisputable leader of the broadband and pay-TV markets in Russia with over 12.2 million fixed-line broadband subscribers and over 9.2 million pay-TV subscribers, over 4.0 million of which are subscribed to Rostelecom's IPTV services. In the nine months of 2016 the Group generated RUB 217.0 billion of revenue, RUB 72.4 billion of OIBDA (33.4% of revenue) and RUB 8.7 billion of net income. The Group is a market leader in providing telecommunications services to government bodies and corporates of all levels. Rostelecom is an important innovator that provides solutions in the field of E-Government, cloud computing, healthcare, education, security and housing & utility services. The Group's stable financial position confirmed by its credit ratings. Rostelecom was assigned 'BBB-' and 'BB+' international credit ratings by Fitch Ratings and Standard&Poor's respectively. Those forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: * Assessment of Rostelecom's PJSC (the Company) future operating and financial results as well as forecasts of the present value of future cash flows and related factors; * The Company's plans to take ownership stakes in other organisations; * the Company's anticipated capital expenditures and plans to construct and modernize its network; * the Company's expectations as to the growth in demand for its services, plans relating to the expansion of the range of its services and their pricing; * the Company's plans with respect to improving its corporate governance practices; * the Company's expectations as to its position in the telecommunications market and forecasts on the development of the market segments within which the Company operates; * economic outlook and industry trends; * the Company's expectations as to the regulation of the Russian telecommunications industry and assessment of impact of regulatory initiatives on the Company's activity; * other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include: * risks relating to changes in political, economic and social conditions in Russia as well as changes in global economic conditions; * risks relating to Russian legislation, regulation and taxation, including laws, regulations, decrees and decisions governing the Russian telecommunications industry, securities industry as well as currency and exchange controls relating to Russian entities and their official interpretation by regulatory bodies; * risks relating to the Company, including the achievement of the anticipated results, levels of profitability and growth, ability to create and meet demand for the Company's services including their promotions, and the ability of the Company to remain competitive in a liberalized telecommunications market; * technological risks associated with the functioning and development of the telecommunications infrastructure, technological innovations as well as the convergence of technologies; * other risks and uncertainties. Note: This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014 Full name and position making the announcement - Ekaterina Ustinova, IR Director. 