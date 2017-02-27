

TRIESTE (dpa-AFX) - Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (IITSF, ISNPY) said late Friday it has decided against a possible industrial combination with insurer Assicurazioni Generali SpA (ARZGY.PK).



Intesa Sanpaolo said it has completed its assessment of options relating to a possible combination, but its management sees no opportunities that fulfil the criteria in terms of creation and distribution of value for the Bank's shareholders.



The insurer reportedly had made clear that any approach by Intesa would be hostile.



Intesa Sanpaolo said it will improve the creation and distribution of value for its shareholders organically, through action lines that will drive the next Business Plan and will be in continuity with the 2014-2017 Business Plan.



In Italy, Intesa shares were trading at 2.19 euros, up 5.59 percent, while Generali shares were trading at 13.51 euros, down 4.18%.



