Harvest Global Investments Expands its Sales and Marketing Teams as it Continues Global Expansion

Harvest Global Investments ('HGI'), the Chinese and Asian markets specialist asset manager, has announced senior hires, adding new geographical coverage to its sales and marketing teams. The new hires are part of Harvest's plans to attract new investors throughout Asia, Europe and US and will support the global expansion of its distribution channels.

Ruiqi Wang, Executive Director, Head of China Sales, will develop business for international clients wishing to invest in Chinese markets as well as liaising with Mainland financial institutions wishing to conduct business globally. Ruiqi was previously at Deutsche Bank and she is based in Hong Kong.

Yuki Nishio, Vice President, Head of Japan and Korea Sales, will focus on key institutional and wholesale clients. Previously, Yuki worked at Mirae Asset Daewoo Securities. She has over 10 years of experience covering corporate and institutional clients. Yuki is based in Hong Kong.

Sirinda Flik, Regional Business Development Manager, will focus on distribution for European clients and is based in London, United Kingdom. She has eight years of experience in the asset management industry, including at Legal and General Investment Management and Willis Towers Watson.

Angela Wang, Vice President, Business Development, will focus on distribution for US clients and is based in New York. Angela has over eight years experience in institutional sales. She previously worked at HGI in London, as well as at BOCI and BoA Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong.

Joyce Lui, Vice President for Marketing and Business Development, will coordinate strategic marketing and communications activities with HGI's global sales teams, as well as providing media and PR liaison with outside agencies. She is based in Hong Kong.

Ashley Dale, Chief Business Development Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, said: "We are keen to build our business development and distribution presence on the ground globally with high quality personnel. Our client-base in all regions across the world require dedicated resources, in order to give them our best possible sales service and access to our investment expertise and products."

"We are delighted to welcome Ruiqi, Yuki, Angela, Sirinda and Joyce to HGI's team. Many of our clients are multi-centre now and they deserve a joined-up service across their offices. As we prepare to expand our fund offering and develop distribution channels globally, these new sales hires will be essential to unlocking new investment in key geographies."

