ZTE Pre5G FDD Massive MIMO achieves 2.6Gbps

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that its Pre5G FDD Massive MIMO solution demonstrated a scenario of eight 4G terminals connected simultaneously, achieving a 2.6Gbps peak data rate of single cell, improved by eight times.

ZTE released the world's first FDD-LTE based Massive MIMO solution in December 2016, following verification through pre-commercial field tests with China Unicom and field tests with China Telecom. Based on rich applications of TDD Massive MIMO, a large amount of data on transmission features has been accumulated. ZTE has proposed a patented FDD Massive MIMO channel measurement and estimation algorithm, helping to achieve FDD macroscopic channel reciprocity and tremendously enhancing spectrum efficiency without the need to change 4G terminals. In addition, ZTE's vector processing chip, MCS2.0, offers the strong signal computing and processing capability, to fulfil the FDD Massive MIMO's complex algorithm.

Mr. Zhang Jianguo, SVP of ZTE, said: "Massive MIMO is a flagship technology of ZTE's Pre5G offering. Following the industry-leading release and commercialisation of TDD Massive MIMO, we continued in-depth development in introducing Massive MIMO to FDD- LTE networks, which are the most widely deployed 4G technology globally. We have delivered core 5G technologies to 4G networks, in order to seamlessly herald the 5G era. Along with the commercial growth of FDD Massive MIMO, it will prove that we are capable of providing the most competitive Pre5G solution and maximising the benefits for our customers."

By introducing Pre5G core technology-Massive MIMO to FDD system, the commercial use of Pre5G will be widely expanded in the coming future. By the end of 2016, more than 40 ZTE Pre5G networks had been deployed in 30 countries worldwide. In 2017, based on the Massive MIMO pioneering advantages, ZTE will quickly launch commercial deployments of FDD Massive MIMO to meet more extensive demands for higher spectrum efficiency and pave a new way to 5G evolution for the 4G operators all over the world.

About ZTE

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's M-ICT strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE's products and services are sold to over 500 operators in more than 160 countries. ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations. ZTE is committed to corporate social responsibility and is a member of the UN Global Compact. For more information, please visit www.zte.com.cn.