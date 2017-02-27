OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Notifications of Major Interests in Shares



1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Oxford Instruments PLC



2. Reason for notification (yes/no)



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights Yes



An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached No



An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments No



An event changing the breakdown of voting rights No



Other (please specify): No



3. Full name of person(s) subject to notification obligation: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. and its group



4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3): HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited

Nortrust Nominees Limited

Securities Services Nominees Limited

State Street Bank & Trust Boston

State Street Nominees Limited

Vidacos Nominees Limited

5. Date of transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached: 22nd February 2017



6. Date on which issuer notified: 24th February 2017