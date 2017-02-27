Odfjell SE: Odfjell SE signs long term charter agreements for two new advanced chemical tankers

Odfjell SE announces today the signing of long term charter agreements for two chemical tankers with stainless steel cargo tanks, for construction in Japan.



The agreement includes two vessels of 35,500 dw tonnes and 28 stainless steel cargo tanks. They are scheduled for delivery in Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 and the agreements run for a minimum of eight years. The vessels will be built in Shin-Kirushima dockyard in Japan.



The agreement is in line with the new Odfjell strategy as launched in February, where the Company announced its targets for tonnage renewal and fleet growth.



"We are very satisfied with this agreement which will add high quality assets to our fleet. It will increase Odfjell's trading efficiency and flexibility towards our customers and ensure that we can continue to offer first class service going forward", says Kristian Moerch, CEO of Odfjell SE.

For more information:



Kristian Moerch

CEO, Odfjell SE

Tel: +47 55 27 00 00

E-mail: kristian.morch@odfjell.com (mailto:kristian.morch@odfjell.com)





