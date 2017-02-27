Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Annex DTR3

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Connected Persons

All relevant boxes should be completed in block capital letters.

1. Name of the issuer



CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. 2. State whether the notification relates to (i) a

transaction notified in accordance with DTR 3.1.2 R,

(ii) a disclosure made in accordance with section 793 of the Companies Act (2006) or

(iii) in accordance with paragraph 26 of the Model Code



(i)

3. Name of person discharging managerial

responsibilities/director



ROBIN ARCHIBALD (DIRECTOR) 4. State whether notification relates to a person

connected with a person discharging managerial responsibilities/director named in 3 and identify the connected person



5. Indicate whether the notification is in respect of a holding of the person referred to in 3 or 4 above or in respect of a nonbeneficial

interest 1

BENEFICIAL INTEREST 6. Description of shares (including class), debentures or derivatives or financial instruments relating to shares



ORDINARY SHARES

7. Name of registered shareholders(s) and, if more than one, the number of shares held by each of them

ROBIN ARCHIBALD 920 8. State the nature of the transaction

ACQUISITION

9. Number of shares, debentures or financial

instruments relating to shares acquired



920 SHARES ON 24 FEBRUARY 2017 10. Percentage of issued class acquired (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

0.02%

11. Number of shares, debentures or financial

instruments relating to shares disposed 12. Percentage of issued class disposed (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)