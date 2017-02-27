Copenhagen, Denmark, 2017-02-27 10:44 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



27 February 2017



Report No. 03/2017



Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



The members of the Executive Board have received part of their fixed compensation in the form of Danske Bank shares as follows (number of shares of each DKK 10)



Thomas F. Borgen 355



Lars Stensgaard Mørch 210



Jacob Aarup-Andersen 207



For further details, see the attached templates for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=617280