The 2017 GSMA Mobile World Congress, which brings together the world's leading mobile technology providers, began in Barcelona this week. At a special ceremony on Sunday evening, Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL), a signatory of the GSMA Humanitarian Connectivity Charter, was honoured-alongside Asiacell, Deutsche Telekom, the Vodafone Foundation and Zain-with the prestigious award for "Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry" in recognition for the companies' important and inspirational work in support of refugees, both in the countries neighbouring Syria, and further afield.

"Mobile communication is vital in emergency situations"

Turkcell General Manager, Kaan Terzioglu, accepted the award from GSMA Chairman, Sunil Mittal, on behalf of the five operators, saying, "It is a great honour for me to represent five companies that have been working to make the world a better place. We must always be aware that we operate in a sector that has the resources to make a real difference in the midst of one of the world's greatest tragedies.

"The humanitarian crisis in Syria is a huge test for all of us, yet over the past six years we have once again seen that communication can have a life-saving role in times of crisis. We responded quickly to ensure that affected people could have access to communications networks and thus to the information they need when facing critical choices about their future and those of their families.

"As part of our initiatives, we established special emergency services and helplines for Syrian refugees and developed applications like "Hello Hope" to ensure that they could maintain access to the information and services they rely on. We have consistently worked to help make it possible for parents to take advantage of business opportunities and for children to access education. All of this was made possible with the combination of connectivity, the high capacity of smartphones, the world of mobile services, and, most notably, our willingness to use capabilities for greater social good.

"The opportunities that we can supply through technology can only come to fruition when we show the willingness to help. I know that Asiacell, Deutsche Telekom, the Vodafone Foundation and Zain, with whom we share this honourable award, share a similar motivation, as we put our customers first, and support the development of our economies and societies in our own ways.

"The GSMA, which has honoured us with this award today, has always offered effective leadership on the role that the mobile communications industry plays in humanitarian affairs. On behalf of all the operators present here, I would like to thank the GSMA for all the support they have given, for the awareness about humanitarian issues that they have generated around the world, and for the bridges they have built between not only operators like us, who have dedicated themselves to this work, but also between us and other counterparts including technology companies, governments and development institutions. It is a great honor to be a part of this community which can do more to help improve lives and will surely do so."

