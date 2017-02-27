

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares gave up early gains to turn flat on Monday after troubles in the London Stock Exchange-Deutsche Boerse merger and fears that the Scottish government may call another referendum.



On the positive side, worries about French political risks eased somewhat after two new surveys suggested that French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a French presidential runoff.



The benchmark DAX was up 19 points or 0.16 percent at 11,823 after reaching as high as 11,860 earlier in the session.



Deutsche Bank gained nearly 1 percent after reports that the lender has cut its bonus pool for 2016 by almost 80 percent. Rival Commerzbank was marginally lower.



Deutsche Boerse shares tumbled 3 percent. The London Stock Exchange Group said that its proposed merger with the German exchange operator is unlikely to be approved by the European Commission.



Stada shares edged up marginally after the generic drugmaker said it is opening its books to potential acquirers.



