SThree (STHR) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 27-Feb-2017 / 09:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the**m* +----------------------------+-------------+---------+---------+ |*1. Details of the person discharging managerial | |responsibilities / person closely associated * | +----------------------------+-------------+---------+---------+ |a) Names |Justin Hughes | +----------------------------+-------------+---------+---------+ |*2. Reason for the notification * | +----------------------------+-------------+---------+---------+ |a) Position/status |COO | +----------------------------+-------------+---------+---------+ |b) Initial notification |Initial notification | |/Amendment | | +----------------------------+-------------+---------+---------+ |*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market | |participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction | |monitor * | +----------------------------+-------------+---------+---------+ |a) Name |SThree plc | +----------------------------+-------------+---------+---------+ |b) LEI |2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 | +----------------------------+-------------+---------+---------+ |*4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated | |for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of | |transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where | |transactions have been conducted * | +----------------------------+-------------+---------+---------+ |a) Description of the |Ordinary shares of 1p | |financial instrument, type | | |of instrument |GB00B0KM9T71 | |Identification code | | +----------------------------+-------------+---------+---------+ |b) Nature of the transaction|Disposal of shares | +----------------------------+-------------+---------+---------+ |c) Price(s) and volume(s) |Names |Price(s) |Volume(s)| | | | | | | |Justin Hughes|318.58 |89,688 | +----------------------------+-------------+---------+---------+ |d) Aggregated information |N/A | |- Aggregated volume | | |- Price | | +----------------------------+-------------+---------+---------+ |e) Date of the transaction |24/02/2017 | +----------------------------+-------------+---------+---------+ |f) Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange | +----------------------------+-------------+---------+---------+ Language: English ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: DSH TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 3885 End of Announcement EQS News Service 547761 27-Feb-2017

