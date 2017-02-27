USA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAT) ("USAT"), together with Urban Airship, plans to demonstrate their collaboration supporting USAT's MORE.Loyalty Program, and its planned integration with Apple Pay, at the Urban Airship exhibit at Mobile World Congress (MWC). Collectively, we will be showcasing enhanced consumer engagement capabilities and simplified enrollment processes. We expect this next iteration will help USAT's unattended retail customers with easier enrollment into MORE. through pre-populated enrollment forms, automatic generation of a loyalty card and immediate addition to a consumer's Apple Wallet, as well as immediate updates to, and application of, MORE. Loyalty and rewards through a single tap.

The planned integration was initially announced during the Consumer Electronics Show in January, discussing how consumers making a purchase would be able to receive exclusive offers, promotions and discounts toward future purchases at participating self-serve machines connected to USAT's cashless payment platform, ePort Connect®. For more information please see the recent announcement from Urban Airship.

When: February 27 March 2, 2017 Where: GSMA Mobile World Congress (MWC) Fira Gran Via Hall 8.1, Booth #8.1C14 Barcelona, Spain About MWC: Mobile World Congress is the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry, organized by the GSMA. The conference features prominent executives representing mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors and content owners from across the world. For more details on the conference and for registration information, please visit: https://www.mobileworldcongress.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including without limitation the business strategy and the plans and objectives of USAT's management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this release, words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", and similar expressions, as they relate to USAT or its management, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of USAT's management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to USAT's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including but not limited to, the ability of USAT to predict future market conditions and consumer behavior; the ability of USAT and/or its suppliers to achieve a technologically sound and secure integration of the MORE. Loyalty program with Apple Pay; whether the planned integration with Apple Pay would be technologically feasible or completed at existing ePort locations; the possibility that all of the expected benefits and efficiencies from the planned integration will not be realized by all consumers and on all vending machines; and the ability of USAT to operate without infringing or violating the intellectual property rights of others. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Unless required by law, USAT does not undertake to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

