TouchPal Showcases BoomText at MWC

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- China-based TouchPal® Keyboard, who gained the prominence as a Top Developer on Google Play, will showcase its patent-pending new feature, BoomText, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, one of the "must-go" exhibitions for the world's major mobile phone manufacturers, in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2.

BoomText is bound to change how you perceive the text messaging. The input method can immediately convert static 2D text messages into animated messages displaying both graphics and text.

BoomText has already achieved an adoption rate of 17.8% since its launch in December 2016. It proved to be especially popular during the Christmas to New Year holidays. Statistics show that users sent more than 5 million holiday greetings using BoomText during the holiday season. Since launching BoomText, the 14-day retention rate of TouchPal® Keyboard has already improved by around 5%, coupled with a significant boost in the user loyalty.

The idea for BoomText came from "typing fun", the gene of TouchPal. Committed to providing users with a fun and fast input experience when texting, TouchPal now has 600 million users worldwide.

TouchPal's user-oriented principle has earned it a good reputation, and its "Driven by Innovation" concept has been continuously gaining industry recognition. In addition to being named a "Top Developer" on Google Play, TouchPal won the Global Champion of the GSMA Global Mobile Innovation Award from MWC in 2009, being the only firm in Asia to have received the award.

In addition to BoomText, TouchPal will showcase another new product - BiBi, an app that turns your phone into a "real-time" walkie-talkie. If you think that the action of taking up the line all the time for a phone call is too cumbersome yet believe that instant messenger is not the right medium for emergencies as you may not receive a reply immediately, then BiBi is the right solution for you. Voice emoticons and a chat ball on the desktop make the chatting full of fun.

What kind of fun experience will BoomText and BiBi deliver to you? You will soon have the opportunity to find out.

About TouchPal

Founded in 2008, TouchPal has dedicated itself to improving the usability of mobile devices via the software it designs. TouchPal® Keyboard is one of its primary products, which has over 600 million global users distributed in 175 countries. The company has established the strategic cooperation with many multinational phone brands like Huawei, ZTE, Alcatel, Sony Mobile, HTC and etc.

For more information, please visit TouchPal's official website at www.touchpal.com or follow TouchPal's Facebook page @TouchPal.Keyboard.