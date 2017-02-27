Milkman and Coop Alleanza 3.0 Come Together for the Future of Online Grocery Retail

MILAN, February 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Coop Alleanza 3.0, Europe's biggest consumers cooperative and an integral part of the COOP system, Italy's leading large-scale retailer, has chosen Milkman, the Italian startup specialized in home deliveries by appointed day and time-window, for the launch of EasyCoop, Italy's most innovative and advanced e-commerce service. For its development and management Coop Alleanza 3.0 has founded the subsidiary company Digitail.

Rome's customers will be enabled to shop on the www.easycoop.com portal and enjoy, during checkout, unprecedented and total flexibility, deciding the day and time window in which to receive their orders.

EasyCoop's objective is to make life easier for those who shop online. A task made achievable by Milkman's proprietary technology, the only one in the world letting shoppers freely decide their time availability based on their own personal needs. This optimization translates in a spike of customer's satisfaction and logistical, environmental and economic efficiencies.

"We strongly wanted to collaborate with Milkman because of its big focus on the customer": tells Digitail's CEO Andrea Zocchi. "Milkman has a proven track record of customization towards the end user, that makes it really "easy", the obvious choice if you want to be sure of not letting down those among our customers who want to shop online".

Antonio Perini, CEO Milkman, explains: "The union between Milkman's digital expertise and the extraordinary quality with which Coop Alleanza 3.0 takes care of its customers and products, will result in an online shopping experience that goes beyond the highest expectations, for a trend that already exponentially increases month by month. With the utmost simplicity shoppers will take control of their orders and follow them step by step. It's a brand-new way of living your online shopping".

The new service involves sending an SMS reminder a few minutes before delivery occurs, also including name and identification code of the driver. It will be active Monday to Saturday, from 8 am to 10 pm.

COOP's customers are going to be served by a fleet of vans decorated with two logos: Milkman's and EasyCoop's. The same combination will be sported on drivers' uniforms.

The new-born alliance marks the launch of the startup's services outside the city of Milan, where it already operates time-window deliveries for Eataly Today, Tannico, Graffitishop, Campari, Grappa Nonino, Foppa Pedretti, My Beautik and other eCommerces who decided to bet on the last-mile revolution.

Milkman, in Milan, also works in direct contact with online shoppers, thanks to the Milkman App (free on the AppStore and Google Play Store), awarded by Apple with a place on the Top 10 best Apps of 2016. Milkman's App is dedicated to those who buy online and then are never home to receive their parcels.

Milkman's name reminds us of the reliability and warmth of those milkmen of times past, who delivered fresh milk door to door, every morning. That's because the startup strongly believes in the human factor, even inside a world as digitalized as that of eCommerce.

The project has been created by Antonio Perini, co-founder of Cortilia and Viamente (acquired by Workwave) and Tommaso BaÃ¹, co-founder of itecs. Milkman has its headquarters in Milan and Verona, Italy. www.milkman.it/en/