Added capabilities to debut at Mobile World Congress 2017

PubMatic, the automation solutions company for an open digital media industry, today announced the expansion of its header bidding solution to the mobile app ecosystem. This extension of PubMatic's leading header bidding technology, first launched for desktop in 2012 and since expanded to mobile web and now app, gives app developers a powerful, lightweight solution for reclaiming control of ad decisioning and maximizing revenue across their already valuable mobile app inventory at a time when in-app content consumption is on the rise.

"Mobile app inventory has largely been left out of the header bidding trend that upended monetization across desktop and mobile web over the past eighteen months," said Evan Simeone, Senior Vice President of Product Management at PubMatic. "By bringing this technology to mobile apps, we're giving mobile app developers greater visibility into market price for their inventory, allowing them to leverage its true value outside of the traditional waterfall."

In fact, analysis of PubMatic's platform data from a recently released Quarterly Mobile Index report found that mobile web publishers that adopted header bidding saw a 50 percent increase in eCPMs. With mobile app inventory already commanding a 59 percent premium over mobile web1 and mobile apps accounting for 86 percent of consumer time spent in mobile2, the opportunity for mobile app publishers is a significant one.

"Mobile app paid impression volume increased by 21 percent on our platform last quarter," Simeone continued. "When you consider that mobile monetized header bidding impressions also grew nearly 50X year-over-year, it's clear that the introduction of header bidding to the mobile app ecosystem will provide publishers with even greater opportunities to monetize their already valuable mobile app inventory."

PubMatic's mobile in-app header bidding solution provides publishers with two implementation options, allowing them to choose the approach that best fits their ad decisioning strategy: a lightweight, non-SDK version with simple, streamlined implementation that requires only the addition of PubMatic code to an existing app's ad serving SDK, and a full SDK version that provides publishers with access to more data, including device ID, location (lat/long), mobile carrier, operating system version, and more. Publishers using the SDK version are then able to use this data to enhance the value of their mobile app inventory.

As a fully supported product, app developers using PubMatic's mobile app header bidding technology will receive the same level of support and enterprise-grade analytics available to publishers using its existing header bidding or wrapper solutions, whether on desktop or mobile, or via client-side or server-side integrations. Regardless of which implementation an app developer chooses, the PubMatic team will guide them through the implementation process, and will provide ongoing support for optimizing monetization strategies.

Learn more about best practices for mobile header bidding monetization and discuss PubMatic's expanded offering at this year's Mobile World Congress, where PubMatic Vice President of EMEA Bill Swanson and a panel of industry experts will provide actionable insights for publishers looking to increase the yield they achieve from their mobile web and app traffic. For complete details or to request an invite to this session, visit PubMatic's website here.

About PubMatic

PubMatic is the automation solutions company for an open digital media industry. Featuring the leading omni-channel revenue automation platform for publishers and enterprise-grade programmatic tools for media buyers, PubMatic's publisher-first approach enables advertisers to access premium inventory at scale. Processing nearly one trillion ad impressions per month, PubMatic has created a global infrastructure to activate meaningful connections between consumers, content and brands. Since 2006, PubMatic's focus on data and technology innovation has fueled the growth of the programmatic industry as a whole. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 11 offices and six data centers worldwide.

PubMatic is a registered trademark of PubMatic, Inc. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

