Mahindra Comviva Launches MobiLytix Customer Engagement for Digital Payments

- A World-class Marketing Engagement Automation Platform for Digital Payments

- Increases Top-line and Bottom-line Growth

Mahindra Comviva, the global leader in providing mobility solutions, today announced the launch of MobiLytix[TM] Customer Engagement for Digital Payments an offering to drive higher level of customer engagement in the digital payments space. MobiLytix[TM] Customer Engagement for Digital Payments, which is a world-class marketing engagement automation platform for digital payments, revitalizes existing mobile money lifecycle leading to top-line as well as bottom-line growth.



MobiLytix[TM] Customer Engagement for Digital Payments takes a data centric and analytics approach to mine new opportunities at each and every stage of the mobile money lifecycle, with the aim to drive higher levels of usage and retention, through highly-contextual offers and promotions that are embedded with a deeper understanding of customers' behavior and wants. It serves to put the right enablers in place for onboarding more subscribers and building a bigger mobile ecosystem by encouraging more usage of mobile money, developing subscriber as well as agent engagement level, creating long-term relationship with subscribers and thus improving customer stickiness.

Amit Sanyal, Business Head, Consumer Value Solutions at Mahindra Comviva said, "Increasing mobile money usage remains an important challenge, with the global customer active rate standing at a measly 32.6%. The key to reducing the chasm between mobile money registration and the actual usage is personal and timely communication to decrease uninstall rate and increasing retention rates in the long term. Our new offering defines mobile money service as a set of experiences, through timely, relevant and contextual messaging, and thus reinforces the need for a development approach that emphasizes customer needs and experience, helping in driving usage and retention in the long term."

Mahindra Comviva's Customer Value Solutions has over 40 deployments in 25 countries across the globe and empowers over 250 million customers. Its MobiLytix[TM] Suite provides marketers with data-driven marketing tools that helps them to deliver highly-contextual marketing across multiple channels and on any device. Using MobiLytix[TM] suite, marketers can acquire, analyze and apply information about customer context to orchestrate personalized, real-time interactions to drive revenue performance and gain competitive advantage. It delivers 800 million digital marketing messages per day and provides over 60% accuracy for churn prediction.

