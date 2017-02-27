sprite-preloader
Montag, 27.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

107,13 Euro		+0,28
+0,26 %
WKN: 915246 ISIN: US6153691059 Ticker-Symbol: DUT 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,83
107,16
12:39
106,81
107,12
12:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD
GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD0,281-1,75 %
MOODYS CORPORATION107,13+0,26 %