Company announcement No 10/2017- 27 February 2017







On 2 March 2016, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 10/2016 of 1 March 2016. The programme is carried out on the same terms, but from 3 July 2016 under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 2 March 2016 to 28 February 2017. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 450 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:







Number of Average purchase Transaction value, shares price DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 1,491,900 294.65 439,592,899.01 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 February 2017 5,000 272.15 1,360,773.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 February 2017 227 275.40 62,515.80 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 February 2017 7,284 275.26 2,004,969.80 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 February 2017 12,000 274.20 3,290,400.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 February 2017 13,435 274.53 3,688,326.67 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 1,529,846 294.15 449,999,884.29 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Royal Unibrew's accumulated share buy-back from 2 March 2016 to 24 February 2017 amounts to 1,529,846 shares at a total cost of DKK 450 million. The announced share buy-back programme has thus been completed.



The transactions stated above imply that Royal Unibrew A/S now owns a total of 1,841,687 treasury shares of a nominal value of DKK 2 each, corresponding to 3.4% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 54,100,000, including treasury shares



Please direct any queries to me at tel. +45 29 23 00 44.



Yours sincerely



Royal Unibrew A/S







Lars Jensen



CFO



