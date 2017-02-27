

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 24-February-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/02/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 9,176,352.49 10.1959



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/02/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 28,643,691.52 14.3218



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 275,120.20 17.195



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 24/02/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,955,046.65 15.9281



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 24/02/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 475000 USD 4,977,698.59 10.4794



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1500000 USD 15,719,260.05 10.4795



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/02/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,157,366.63 12.5338



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 279,454.47 13.3074



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,103,533.84 15.4125



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 141000 EUR 2,191,155.10 15.5401



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 24/02/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,520,963.64 10.8633



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 24/02/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4200000 USD 68,085,792.08 16.2109



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,229,803.22 17.5686



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 24/02/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,849,117.96 16.4114



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 284,250.39 13.5357



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 24/02/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 281,852.20 13.4215



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,193,609.35 14.3808



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,255,889.78 17.4429



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,171,722.19 15.4023



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 24/02/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1890000 GBP 18,905,229.19 10.0028



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 24/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,211,803.65 17.309



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 24/02/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 280,884.68 17.5553



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,398,157.15 17.5926



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 24/02/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1800000 EUR 23,159,371.57 12.8663



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,335,105.04 17.7099



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,555,666.43 15.1351



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 24/02/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 450010 GBP 4,617,381.14 10.2606



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,366,772.85 17.8298



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 24/02/2017 IE00BVXC4854 10500000 USD 157,734,601.48 15.0223



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/02/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,883,130.86 5.5473



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/02/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 55,201,430.45 18.8723



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,041,022.67 16.0157



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 920,523.74 14.1619



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 282,701.02 17.6688



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 24/02/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 292,053.99 18.2534



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 24/02/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,557,571.37 18.244



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 24/02/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,860,021.10 19.6264



WisdomTree Issuer PLC



