Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2017) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRJ) (OTCBB: SPMTF) ("SRJ" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has entered into a agreement to acquire a private company who's assets are 23 claim units comprising 1294 hectares ( 3198 acres) prospective for gold. The property is directly bordering Osisko Mining Inc., in the Windfall Lake Urban-Barry area in Quebec. The property is intersected by a forest road and is accessible year round.

President James Nelson states "This gold district is one of the most exciting areas in North America. The Windfall Lake Urban-Barry area has recently seen more than 70 million dollars raised this year for projects in the direct area. Juniors such as Durango Resources Inc (DGO-tsx.v) and Beaufield Resources Inc. (BFD -tsx.v) have seen a tremendous interest due to land in this area. We are very pleased to establish an initial footprint in this much talked about gold district in Quebec, and look forward to moving onto the property as soon as possible. Quebec is one of the most mining friendly jurisdictions in the world and hosts many local experts to tap into for the work to be carried out."

Spearmint has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire all the outstanding common shares of a private arm's-length company that holds a 100-per-cent interest in the property located in the Windfall Lake Urban-Barry Gold area in Quebec. The terms of the share purchase agreement require for the company to issue nine million, five hundred thousand common shares to the vendors. This transaction is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

