TOKYO, Feb 27, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - FDK Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange 2nd Section: Code 6955) and Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd. today announced that they have jointly developed lithium cobalt pyrophosphate (Li2CoP2O7), which has high energy density, for the cathode material of all-solid lithium-ion batteries(1).This material enables the development of all-solid-state batteries with higher voltage and higher capacity.In recent years, the specifications required for batteries are becoming increasingly diverse, and, in particular, there is increasing interest in high energy density and safety performance. While there is active progress on improving lithium-ion and other existing batteries, development work is advancing on various types of next-generation batteries with the potential to exceed the performance of existing batteries, and all-solid-state batteries are attracting attention as next-generation batteries with superior safety performance. FDK is working on the development of all-solid-state batteries, with such characteristics as high energy density, superior safety performance, and long battery life.The energy of a battery is a function of its voltage and capacity, and the development of an electrode material with high voltage and high capacity is required to create a battery with high energy density.In the process of developing an all-solid-state battery, through the use of FDK's Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) technology and Fujitsu Laboratories' materials formation technologies, FDK and Fujitsu Laboratories succeeded in developing the cathode material lithium cobalt pyrophosphate (Li2CoP2O7) for all-solid-state batteries. The material has approximately1.5 times the energy density of existing cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries.Through computational physics, FDK and Fujitsu Laboratories have found that this material, when applied to all-solid-state batteries, is capable of operating with twice the energy density of existing cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. While working to further raise the performance of this material, the companies will continue development with the aim of an early market launch of a compact and safe all-solid-state battery that can be used in IoT applications, wearables, and mobile devices.This material and technology will be exhibited at the FDK booth during BATTERY JAPAN 2017 (8th international rechargeable battery expo) being held from March 1 to 3, 2017, at Tokyo Big Sight.Charge/Discharge Characteristicshttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_FujitsuFig1227.jpgFig. 1. Charge/discharge curves of the new cathode materialBlack line: Charge curveRed line: Discharge curveThe new material can operate at charge/discharge voltages of over 5V, which is beyond the limits of conventional lithium secondary batterieshttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_FujitsuFig2227.jpgFig. 2. Comparison of the energy densities of the new cathode material versus conventional cathode materials.(1) All-solid-state batteries An all-solid-state battery uses a solid electrolyte instead of a liquid electrolyte, enabling ions to move in solid state. Because these batteries use a solid material, there is no leakage, and they can be used in high temperature and other environments where existing batteries cannot. All-solid-state batteries are being developed as next-generation batteries that can easily be made to have high voltage and high capacity. Among all-solid-state batteries, FDK is advancing the development of all-solid lithium-ion batteries. Flammable organic materials are primarily used for existing lithium-ion batteries using a liquid electrolyte, but among solid electrolytes, FDK is using an inflammable oxide-based material in advancing its development of all-solid lithium-ion batteries with superior safety performance.About FDKFDK CORPORATION (TOKYO: 6955) designs and manufactures a comprehensive line of batteries and electronic components. FDK's experience with batteries, electronic materials, circuits, and high-density mounting technologies has been cultivated for over sixty (60) years and enables FDK to supply highly innovative, quality products to customers worldwide. Visit us at http://www.fdk.com.About Fujitsu LaboratoriesFounded in 1968 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujitsu Limited, Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd. is one of the premier research centers in the world. With a global network of laboratories in Japan, China, the United States and Europe, the organization conducts a wide range of basic and applied research in the areas of Next-generation Services, Computer Servers, Networks, Electronic Devices and Advanced Materials. For more information, please see: http://www.fujitsu.com/jp/group/labs/en/.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 159,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702; ADR:FJTSY) reported consolidated revenues of 4.7 trillion yen (US$41 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016. * Please see this press release, with images, at:http://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/Source: Fujitsu Ltd