Cloud Security Market Size Worth USD 13.93 Billion by 2024: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalcloud security marketis expected to reach USD 13.93 billion by 2024, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The cloud infrastructure has witnessed a significant growth in recent years and its popularity can be attributed to the on-demand services, scalability and flexibility, and the cost effective solutions it offers to organizations. In addition to the tussle between public and private cloud the emergence of hybrid cloud has given cloud users numerous different platforms and frameworks to choose from. As the adoption of cloud reaches new levels, the security issues concerning cloud users and vendors have come to the forefront.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150105/723757 )



Increasing threats to data and information stored on the cloud, emphasized by the data breaches of recent years are anticipated to create a greater demand for the cloud security solutions. The industry is also expected to see greater efforts at creation of regulations and compliance laws as the need for an industry-wide standard is eminent. The demand for security services and policy implementation is also expected to increase driving the overall cloud security market.

The dynamic nature of industry may result in increasing adoption of open source platforms, whereas the versatility of data and diverse threat vectors will lead to security-as-a-service offering gaining traction among the vendors as well as the users. The sharing of responsibility between Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) and cloud users for protecting the data will impact the security landscape positively. In addition, technologies such as virtualization, convergence and hybrid cloud are predicted to help in implementing security at different levels of cloud infrastructure.

The increasing sophistication of the hacking techniques and the technological advancement in malicious software is expected to unleash new generation of attacks such as advanced persistent threats (APTs), ransomware, malicious insider, distributed denial of service (DDoS) and zero day threats among others. With growing threats and malicious hackers, industry wide collaborations and partnerships to tackle emerging threats may pave the way for future industry developments.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Cloud Security Market Size And Trend Analysis By Application, By Company Size, By Solution (IAM, Email Security, IDS/IPS, And DLP), By Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2024" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cloud-security-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

As an increasing number of organizations adopt cloud cyber-attacks and data breaches have increased dramatically with highly sophisticated attacks targeted at confidential data. Last two years have seen many high level data breaches such as the attack on Ashley Madison , Home Depot, Anthem and even some security providers such as Kaspersky Labs.

, Home Depot, Anthem and even some security providers such as Kaspersky Labs. Cloud computing has been erasing traditional geographic boundaries with its world wide spread but the changing cloud regulations and government roles may complicate the market. While some countries such as Germany are opting for greater data privacy, other countries are striving for greater visibility in the internet traffic (such as U.S. and France ).

are opting for greater data privacy, other countries are striving for greater visibility in the internet traffic (such as U.S. and ). The cloud security is also affected by industry specific regulations such as Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPPA) for healthcare, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) for financial sector as well as international laws like Safe Harbor Act and European Union Data Protection Directive.

CA Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems, Fortinet Inc., IBM Corp., Intel Corp., TrendMicro, VMware and Symantec Corp. some of the major industry players in this domain. Other key vendors include BMC Software, Bitium Inc., CloudPassage, Netskope, SkyHigh Networks Inc., Snoopwall Inc., Sophos, and Whitehat Virtual Technologies.

Key industry players such as CA Technologies, TrendMicro, Symantec Corp., Intel Corp. and IBM Corp. use technological alliances, partnerships and collaborations with other industry players to maintain market competencies.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Transportation Systems And Analytics Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/transportation-systems-analytics-market



Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/computer-aided-engineering-cae-market



Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/health-insurance-exchange-hix-market



Operator Training Simulators Market -http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/operator-training-simulators-market



Grand View Research has segmented the global cloud security market on the basis of application, company size, solution, deployment and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2024) Financial Services IT and telecom Government Education Healthcare Media and entertainment Others

Company Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2024) Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2024) Cloud IAM Cloud Email Security Cloud IDS/IPS Cloud DLP

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2024) Public Private Hybrid

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2024) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific China Japan India Latin America Brazil Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Read Our Blog: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/technology

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com