In the period 20 February 2017 to 24 February 2017, Alm. Brand bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 8.7 million as part of the increased share buyback programme of up to DKK 400 million announced on 26 April 2016. In aggregate, shares of DKK 397.7 million have been bought back, equivalent to 99.4% of the overall programme.







Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during the period:







Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 20 February 2017 30,952 58.26 1,803,264 21 February 2017 26,190 59.95 1,570,091 22 February 2017 27,380 60.11 1,645,812 23 February 2017 28,571 60.25 1,721,403 24 February 2017 33,333 58.96 1,965,314 Accumulated during the period 146,426 59.46 8,705,882 Accumulated under the share 8,167,938 48.69 397,723,548 buyback programme







Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").







Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 11,152,636 own shares, equivalent to 6.4% of the share capital.







Transactional data relating to share buy-backs are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Susanne Biltoft, Head of Information and Investor Relation, on tel. +45 35 47 76 61.











Detailed transaction data







20 February 21 February 22 February 23 February 24 February 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 30.452 58,25 26.190 59,95 27.130 60,11 28.571 60,25 31.963 58,95 TRQX 0 0 0 0 843 59,20 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 250 60,00 0 456 59,12 BATD 500 58,75 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 71 59,23 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 30.952 58,26 26.190 59,95 27.380 60,11 28.571 60,25 33.333 58,96 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----















20 February 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 30.952 58,26 ---------------------------------------------- 6.000 58,00 XCSE 20170220 13:03:18.323000 2.527 58,00 XCSE 20170220 13:37:42.920000 500 58,75 BATD 20170220 15:07:16.905000 100 59,00 XCSE 20170220 15:31:18.834000 900 59,00 XCSE 20170220 15:31:18.834000 473 59,00 XCSE 20170220 15:31:38.176000 1.500 58,50 XCSE 20170220 16:05:32.665281 1.000 58,75 XCSE 20170220 16:35:29.954701 17.952 58,26 XCSE 20170220 17:07:42.934072











21 February 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 26.190 59,95 ---------------------------------------------- 2 59,00 XCSE 20170221 09:26:56.523000 843 59,00 XCSE 20170221 09:33:08.683000 155 59,00 XCSE 20170221 09:40:21.108000 287 59,50 XCSE 20170221 10:21:01.350000 713 59,50 XCSE 20170221 10:21:09.890000 2.000 59,50 XCSE 20170221 12:24:28.399884 2.000 59,75 XCSE 20170221 12:51:37.961624 1.000 60,50 XCSE 20170221 16:16:03.936000 933 60,50 XCSE 20170221 16:37:41.260000 1.000 60,50 XCSE 20170221 16:37:41.260000 67 60,50 XCSE 20170221 16:37:41.260000 1.000 60,50 XCSE 20170221 16:37:49.939000 1.000 60,50 XCSE 20170221 16:37:49.939000 15.190 59,95 XCSE 20170221 16:40:35.081827











22 February 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 27.380 60,11 ---------------------------------------------- 1.274 60,00 XCSE 20170222 09:10:39.725000 226 60,00 XCSE 20170222 10:17:52.583000 851 60,00 XCSE 20170222 11:26:51.229000 29 60,00 XCSE 20170222 11:27:01.354000 120 60,00 XCSE 20170222 11:27:01.356000 851 60,00 XCSE 20170222 12:01:29.506000 149 60,00 XCSE 20170222 12:02:49.486000 333 60,00 XCSE 20170222 13:08:23.578000 125 60,00 BATE 20170222 13:21:28.731000 885 60,00 XCSE 20170222 14:44:33.526000 125 60,00 BATE 20170222 15:11:30.476000 4.058 60,00 XCSE 20170222 16:09:30.508826 99 60,50 XCSE 20170222 16:37:27.699000 1.000 60,50 XCSE 20170222 16:37:33.435000 1.375 60,50 XCSE 20170222 16:41:21.484000 15.880 60,11 XCSE 20170222 16:42:30.281594















23 February 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 28.571 60,25 ---------------------------------------------- 500 60,25 XCSE 20170223 12:31:40.275184 2.000 60,25 XCSE 20170223 13:02:20.097838 750 60,25 XCSE 20170223 13:51:24.460931 1.500 60,25 XCSE 20170223 14:17:17.140179 3.250 60,25 XCSE 20170223 14:42:12.973860 4.000 60,25 XCSE 20170223 16:21:22.025984 16.571 60,25 XCSE 20170223 16:32:43.616635











24 February 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 33.333 58,96 ---------------------------------------------- 30 59,50 TRQX 20170224 09:34:00.757000 12 59,50 TRQX 20170224 09:34:04.062000 98 59,50 TRQX 20170224 09:37:09.920000 30 59,50 TRQX 20170224 09:50:20.963000 1.482 59,50 XCSE 20170224 10:03:14.086000 71 59,50 XCSE 20170224 10:03:20.282000 170 59,50 TRQX 20170224 10:03:20.291000 32 59,50 CHIX 20170224 10:03:20.291000 110 59,50 BATE 20170224 10:03:20.291000 129 59,50 XCSE 20170224 10:03:21.226000 776 59,50 XCSE 20170224 10:03:21.322000 60 59,50 XCSE 20170224 10:03:21.425000 98 59,00 TRQX 20170224 10:38:58.936000 72 59,00 TRQX 20170224 10:57:31.996000 124 59,00 TRQX 20170224 13:03:39.856000 677 59,50 XCSE 20170224 14:01:05.077000 830 59,50 XCSE 20170224 14:01:05.077000 493 59,50 XCSE 20170224 14:01:05.077000 498 59,50 XCSE 20170224 14:43:08.117000 700 59,50 XCSE 20170224 14:43:08.117000 797 59,50 XCSE 20170224 14:43:08.117000 5 59,50 XCSE 20170224 14:43:08.117000 253 59,00 BATE 20170224 15:45:36.209000 29 59,00 CHIX 20170224 15:45:36.209000 153 59,00 TRQX 20170224 15:45:36.209000 93 59,00 BATE 20170224 15:45:36.209000 10 59,00 CHIX 20170224 15:45:36.209000 56 59,00 TRQX 20170224 15:45:36.209000 2.271 59,00 XCSE 20170224 15:45:36.210000 841 59,00 XCSE 20170224 15:45:36.210000 841 58,00 XCSE 20170224 15:46:25.683000 159 58,00 XCSE 20170224 15:46:25.735000 25 57,50 XCSE 20170224 16:26:21.600000 845 57,50 XCSE 20170224 16:26:45.664000 500 57,50 XCSE 20170224 16:26:46.995000 309 57,50 XCSE 20170224 16:26:48.890000 321 57,50 XCSE 20170224 16:26:49.808000 19.333 58,96 XCSE 20170224 16:34:45.025613



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=617307