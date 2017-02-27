

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 'Moonlight,' the coming-of-age drama directed by Barry Jenkins, won best picture at the 89th Academy Awards, after a last minute fiasco that mistakenly awarded the top honor to 'La La Land' initially.



Casey Affleck won the Best Actor Award for 'Manchester By The Sea,' while Emma Stone took away the Best Actress Award for her performance in La La Land.



32-year-old filmmaker Damien Chazelle became the youngest to win best director award for La La Land, which took home six awards in total. The celebrated musical had 14 nominations, and won for cinematography, production, score, and the song 'City of Stars.'



At the Oscars award ceremony, Mahershala Ali, with his trophy for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Moonlight, became the first muslim to win an acting Oscar. Viola Davis won Best Actress in a Supporting Role for 'Fences.'



Moonlight, which was made for just $1.5 million and collected over $22 million as of Sunday at the box office, won three golden statuettes. The movie reportedly is one of the lowest grossing best-picture winners ever.



Jenkins, the writer-director of Moonlight and Tarell Alvin McCraney, whose play it was based on, won for adapted screenplay. Kenneth Lonergan won best original screenplay for 'Manchester By The Sea.'



The ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The show was started with Justin Timberlake singing his ebullient song, 'Can't Stop the Feeling,' from the animated film Trolls.



