IAOP Selects IBA Group for The 2017 Global Outsourcing 100

PRAGUE, February 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

On February 20, IAOP® unveiled The 2017 Global Outsourcing 100® list at the Outsourcing World Summit held in San Antonio, Texas, the United States. IBA Group - http://www.ibagroupit.com - was listed among The Global Outsourcing 100 companies in the Leader judging category for the fifth consecutive year.

"Choosing the right partners is more important than ever. Companies that outsource, not only in the traditional sense but also through the wide array of the ever-changing collaborative business models are scrutinizing their providers very closely. The GO100 is the definitive guide to help companies research and compare service providers with whom they are considering relationships," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO.

Now in its 11th year, the 2017 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers. The list is based on applications received, and judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes a review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers for their organizations.

The Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-lists are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the industry. The lists include companies from around the world that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services - not just information technology and business process outsourcing, but also facility services, real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing and logistics. They include not only today's leaders but tomorrow's rising stars. IAOP Membership is not required nor is it considered in compiling the final list.

For 2017, the following five areas were considered and judged:

1. Size and Growth as measured by revenue, employees, and global presence.

2. Customer References as demonstrated through value being created at the company's top customers

3. Awards and Certifications as demonstrated through the value being created through industry recognition, and relevant organizational and individual professional certifications.

4. Programs for Innovation as demonstrated through specific programs and resulting outcomes that produce new forms of value for customers.

5. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as shown through corporate programs and outcomes that address such topics as community involvement and development, labor practices, human rights, fair operating practices, environmental impacts, consumer issues, and organizational governance.

See the 2017 Global Outsourcing 100 list at https://www.iaop.org/Content/19/165/4701