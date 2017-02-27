Amsterdam-Based Data Centre Adds Access to More Than 100 Carriers and ISPs

Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), ("Interxion"), a leading European provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services, announced today that it has acquired a data centre business from Vancis Holding BV, a leading independent Dutch provider of colocation, cloud managed services based in Amsterdam's Science Park.

The acquired data centre business is located in the connectivity heart of Amsterdam. As the location where the Amsterdam Internet Exchange was first established, it houses a rich and diverse community of connectivity providers. This Science Park asset, which has access to more than 100 carriers and ISPs, doubles Interxion's existing carrier density in Amsterdam and will enable customers across the metro area to interconnect at low latency and low cost. Customers in both Interxion's Schiphol and Science Park campuses can now easily access the robust connectivity options across the two campuses, including all the top international carriers, over 40 ISPs, all major internet exchanges, as well as the world's leading cloud platforms.

"Global businesses today require access to dense connectivity and multiple cloud platforms in order to meet the dynamic requirements of their customers and to drive value," said David Ruberg, Interxion Chief Executive Officer. "Interxion Science Park extends our campus into another dimension of Amsterdam's connectivity community and enhances the value proposition of our Schiphol campus by doubling our carrier and ISP density in one of Europe's primary colocation markets."

The acquired data centre, which is now designated as "Interxion Science Park," is a key connectivity hub for customers that serve The Netherlands and Western Europe. Approximately 75% of its 1,800 sqm of equipped space is utilised, and it has 2.5 MW of customer available power. In addition, Interxion has identified options to expand the capacity at the current Science Park facilities.

Vancis C&MS BV will continue to own and operate its existing Cloud and Managed Services business and has entered into a strategic partnership with Interxion to continue servicing its customers.

About Interxion

Interxion (NYSE:INXN) is a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, serving a wide range of customers through 45 data centres in 11 European countries. Interxion's uniformly designed, energy-efficient data centres offer customers extensive security and uptime for their mission-critical applications.

With over 600 connectivity providers, 21 European Internet exchanges, and most leading cloud and digital media platforms across its footprint, Interxion has created connectivity, cloud, content and finance hubs that foster growing customer communities of interest. For more information, please visit www.interxion.com.

About Vancis C&MS BV

Vancis C&MS is a leading independent integrated cloud managed services company servicing a broad customer base in the Netherlands with a strong foothold in the Educational, Research and Health Care industries. With over 100 employees, Vancis C&MS offers integrated high-availability mission-critical hosting and managed services solutions, building upon their flexible and scalable hosting infrastructure, with end-to-end customer solutions driven by in-depth industry knowledge.

For more information, please visit www.vancis.nl.

