Menhaden Capital Plc - Change in Director's External Directorships

27 February 2017

MENHADEN CAPITAL PLC

(the "Company")

Director declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), Menhaden Capital PLC announces that Sir Ian Cheshire, Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as non-executive director of Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank PLC with effect from 3 April 2017. He is also appointed Chairman designate of Barclays' ring-fenced bank, Barclays UK, which is in the process of being established.

