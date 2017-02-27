sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
27.02.2017 | 12:03
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire

Menhaden Capital Plc - Change in Director's External Directorships

PR Newswire
London, February 27

27 February 2017

MENHADEN CAPITAL PLC
(the "Company")

Director declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), Menhaden Capital PLC announces that Sir Ian Cheshire, Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as non-executive director of Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank PLC with effect from 3 April 2017. He is also appointed Chairman designate of Barclays' ring-fenced bank, Barclays UK, which is in the process of being established.

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17


For further information please contact:

Frostrow Capital PLC
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3709 8734



