Orion Oyj: Orion Group Financial Statement documents 2016 and Corporate Governance Statement published

ORION CORPORATIONÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 FEBRUARY 2017 at 13.00 EETÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Orion Group Financial Statement documents 2016 and Corporate Governance Statement published

Orion Group's Financial Statement documents for 2016 have been published. The documents are available in Finnish and English on the Company's website at http://www.orion.fi/en (http://www.orion.fi/en).Â

The official financial statement documents, which include the financial statements, the report of the Board of Directors and the auditor's report are available in Finnish at http://www.orion.fi/yhtiokokous2017 (http://www.orion.fi/yhtiokokous2017).Â

Orion's Corporate Governance Statement for year 2016, adopted by the Board of Directors, is published as a separate report in Finnish and English on the Company's website at http://www.orion.fi/en (http://www.orion.fi/en).

Orion Corporation

Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions Â Terhi Ormio

VP, Communications Â

Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Communications Manager, IR & Financial Communications

tel. +358 10 426 2721Â

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

Homepage: www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory for which Orion developes inhaled EasyhalerÂ® pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2016 amounted to EUR 1,074 million and the company had about 3,500 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Founded in 1917, Orion celebrates its centennial anniversary in 2017.

Orion Corporate Governance Statement 2016 (http://hugin.info/3079/R/2081915/784398.pdf)

Orion Financial Statement Documents 2016 (http://hugin.info/3079/R/2081915/784397.pdf)



