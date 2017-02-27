China's Longi Group will now bring its cell and module operation under its brand. The move reflects that Longi now supplies the entire monocrystalline production chain, from mono ingots right through to cells and modules. The move comes as a major push towards monocrystalline products continues to take a hold in the crystalline silicon PV sector.

"As the world's largest monocrystalline wafer manufacturer, Longi Group has established a leading market position and high level of brand recognition in the global monocrystalline wafer markets," said Longi Group President Li Zhenguo. ...

