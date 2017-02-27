sprite-preloader
27.02.2017 | 12:09
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 24

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 24 February 2017 were:

173.14c Capital only USD (cents)
138.58p Capital only Sterling (pence)
173.98c Including current year income USD (cents)
139.25p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1.    Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.    Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.    Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 21 February
2017, the Company has 167,283,108 ordinary shares in issue.

