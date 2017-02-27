Truphone Announces Latest Release of its IoT Connectivity Management Platform

BARCELONA, Spain, February 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A single platform for IoT deployments spanning multiple countries

Truphone, the world's first global mobile network, is excited to announce the latest release of its IoT Connectivity Management Platform at Mobile World Congress. The platform provides enhanced automation and integration, addressing the challenges of managing devices that move across borders.

The latest release features an advanced rules engine and webhooks that build on the extensive REST API to support integration with other IoT platforms and IT systems - creating a whole new set of possibilities.

Now businesses can set behaviour rules to automatically detect misuse and take action. They can also trigger an alert with seamless integration to back-end systems. For example, if a car manufacturer detects a car in a country not supported by their service, they can automatically suspend the connectivity or change rate plans. Another new feature is the unique ability to switch operators by country, or when roaming.

With Truphone's IoT platform, business can now:

Streamline processes by automating the device life cycle management

Stop misuse of SIMs instantly with an enhanced rules engine

Control costs and improve services by controlling the service profile

Boost productivity with real-time diagnosis of network and service issues

"Global businesses require the ability to connect devices and respond to changes in service and network conditions across multiple countries. Our platform automates connectivity management and seamlessly integrates with other systems, helping our customers unlock new revenue streams and manage costs," says Bruno Duarte, Head of IoT for Truphone.

The IoT platform leverages Truphone's global network infrastructure and centralised services to connect devices anywhere. This combines with Truphone's patented multi-IMSI eSIM technology that can switch networks to operate as a local SIM, delivering local data speeds, costs and experience.

Truphone's IoT platform is available now. Hear our talk or demo it at Mobile World Congress (NextTech, Hall 8). Find out more: truphone.com/iot

About Truphone

We're changing the way the world communicates, and in doing so, creating a whole new set of possibilities. Our global network and patented SIM technology powers connectivity for any device anywhere. We deliver game-changing products and services: IoT solutions, international mobile business plans and mobile recording for compliance. More than 3,500 companies choose us as their business mobile provider. Nine of the world's leading investment banks trust Truphone for their mobile recording compliance. Headquartered in London, Truphone has 12 offices worldwide. Visit www.truphone.com

Media contact:

Catherine Gibbon

+44-(0)-7408811675

catherine.gibbon@truphone.com

