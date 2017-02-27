27 February 2017

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Rightmove plc (the 'Company') has received the following notification from Robyn Perriss, Finance Director.

On 24 February 2017, Robyn Perriss exercised her right to acquire 4,353 deferred shares awarded at nil cost in March 2014 in respect of her 2013 financial year bonus ahead of the last exercise date of 2 March 2017. She subsequently sold 3,199 of the ordinary shares received, at an average price of 4061.460p per share, and retained 1,154 ordinary shares. The number of ordinary shares sold represented 0.003% of the ordinary shares in issue (less shares held in treasury) prior to such sale.

On 24 February 2017, Robyn Perris exercised her right to acquire 15,476 performance shares awarded at nil cost in May 2012 ahead of the last exercise date of 1 March 2017. These include rolled up dividend payments of 548 shares. She subsequently sold 11,375 of the ordinary shares received, at an average price of 4062.219p per share and retained 4,101 ordinary shares. The number of ordinary shares sold represented 0.012% of the ordinary shares in issue (less shares held in treasury) prior to such sale.

Following these transactions, the beneficial shareholding of Robyn Perriss is 11,088 ordinary shares representing 0.012% of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury). She also holds a Sharesave option over 912 ordinary shares, deferred share awards over 10,233 ordinary shares and 53,828 performance shares.

Name and contact number for enquiries:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

01908 712058

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES