As from March 2, 2017, subscription rights issued by Papilly AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until March 14.



Instrument: Subscription rights -------------------------------------- Short name: PAPI TR -------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009664410 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 133709 -------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 -------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE --------------------------------------







As from March 2, 2017, paid subscription shares issued by Papilly AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: PAPI BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0009664428 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 133710 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission AB on 08-684 211 05.