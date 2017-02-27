The showcase includes high-quality optical communication data cable products, network system integration capabilities, Elitecore OSS/BSS, FTTx and Smart City solutions

Sterlite Technologies [BSE: 532374, NSE: STRTECH], a global technology leader in smarter digital infrastructure, is showcasing its end-to-end smarter telecom solutions at Mobile World Congress 2017.

The showcase includes high-quality optical communication data cable products, network and system integration capabilities, Elitecore OSS/BSS, FTTx and Smart City solutions. Sterlite Tech is enabling top telecom operators and governments with smarter networks in over 100 countries. Discussing the company's innovative offerings, Ankit Agarwal, Global Head Sales and New Ventures, Sterlite Technologies, said, "As an end-to-end digital technology provider, our smarter network capabilities have optical fibre connectivity as the backbone, that offers network convergence of multiple services with OSS/BSS offering, customer management and monetization capabilities, within a single access network. Through such network convergence, we can deliver a wide range of services, adopt new business models, offer innovative services and enter new markets."

Highlights:

Smart City Solution: With design, build and manage capabilities for smarter networks, Sterlite Tech's Smart City implementations are enabling governments to transform the everyday lives of citizens. The company's high-quality infrastructure allows the convergence of multiple applications on to a single fibre network, resulting in better optimisation of investments.

With design, build and manage capabilities for smarter networks, Sterlite Tech's Smart City implementations are enabling governments to transform the everyday lives of citizens. The company's high-quality infrastructure allows the convergence of multiple applications on to a single fibre network, resulting in better optimisation of investments. Elitecore BSS with Digital Commerce and Customer Management Platform (DCCM): Tailored for telcos, DCCM is designed to digitise all business processes via every touch point, channel and device. It is based on a customised e-commerce platform that suits the operators' needs, offering complete selling, marketing, monetization, revenue management, billing, and self-care capabilities.

Tailored for telcos, DCCM is designed to digitise all business processes via every touch point, channel and device. It is based on a customised e-commerce platform that suits the operators' needs, offering complete selling, marketing, monetization, revenue management, billing, and self-care capabilities. Network Infrastructure Innovation: Sterlite Tech is displaying innovations in optical fibre connectivity and management solutions that allow faster time to market and ease of adding components into the network in future. The company's product portfolio includes high-rise/MDU Swift Passive Solution kits to deliver superior performance in data transmission and performance reliability with added functionality.

About Sterlite Technologies:

Sterlite Technologies Ltd is a global technology leader in smarter digital infrastructure. With sales network in six continents, a strong portfolio of over 130 patents, the Company has manufacturing presence in India, China Brazil, and aims to transform everyday living by delivering smarter networks. Visit www.sterlitetech.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170227005621/en/

Contacts:

Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

Vishal Aggarwal, +912030514000

vishal.aggarwal@sterlite.com

or

LK Pathak, +919925012059

l.k.pathak@sterlite.com