SThree (STHR) SThree: Issue of Shares 27-Feb-2017 / 10:57 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 27 February 2017 SThree plc Issued share capital SThree plc announces that on 27 February 2017 it issued 7,552 new Ordinary shares of 1p each. For confirmation, the Company's issued capital is now 131,266,075 Ordinary shares of 1p each. Following this issue, the total number of voting rights in SThree is 129,732,517 ordinary shares of 1p each and there are 1,533,558 shares held in treasury. Kirsty Mulholland Company Secretarial Assistant SThree plc 0207 7268 6000 Language: English ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: IOE TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 3886 End of Announcement EQS News Service 547803 27-Feb-2017

February 27, 2017 05:58 ET (10:58 GMT)