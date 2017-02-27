Cmed, an innovative technology-led CRO, will present "Risk-Based Monitoring, Remote Monitoring and eSource: The Unattainable Trilogy of Monitoring?" at the ACDM Annual Conference being held in Brussels on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

In this presentation, Stephanie Langouet, Cmed's Vice President of Data and Analytics, will explore the practical implementation of more effective monitoring strategies, from traditional 100% Source Data Verification (SDV) to Risk-Based Monitoring (RBM) and increased remote review, and will assess the impact on site monitoring and clinical data management activities. She will touch upon several themes, including the role of data management at the heart of central reviews and the development of analytics tools, as well the benefits of direct capture of source data (eSource). She will also examine how a flexible combination of RBM, Remote Monitoring and eSource, supported by effective and operational processes, can reduce costs and enable smarter trials. This presentation will take place at 11.05am.

In addition, Langouet will participate in the panel discussion with other industry leaders. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with her and find out how Cmed's encapsia™ clinical data suite, as well as Cmed's portfolio of CRO service offerings, which includes both full service and clinical data management and biostatistics functional service provision, can help support the effective delivery of clinical trials.

encapsia™ is the first App based new generation clinical data suite, providing a much needed solution to the ever-rising complexity and cost of clinical research. With new and better options to collect, query, clean, visualize and analyze clinical data in real time, all within one clinical data suite, encapsia™ allows Cmed to significantly enhance the delivery of clinical trials.

To schedule a meeting with Langouet during the ACDM annual conference, email her at slangouet@cmedresearch.com.

