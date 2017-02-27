Global $160 Billion Drug Discovery Technologies Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2017 & Industry Forecast to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Drug Discovery Technologies Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Drug Discovery Technologies Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 12.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $160 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing identification of combinatorial chemistry technology, regulatory initiatives fostering demand for pharmacogenomics technology, proteomics in anticancer drug discovery and human protein microarray for various protein analysis.

Based on technology the market is categorized into pharmacogenomics, high throughput screening, genomics, bioinformatics, biochips, bioanalytical Instruments, nanotechnology, metabolomics and other technologies. Depending on the end users the market is segmented by research institutes, pharmaceutical companies, biotech companies, biopharmaceutical companies and other end users.

Depending on the Applications the market is segmented by cardiovascular diseases, cancer Parkinson's disease, central nervous system disorders and other applications.

Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing identification of combinatorial chemistry technology

3.1.2 Regulatory initiatives fostering demand for pharmacogenomics technology

3.1.3 Proteomics in anticancer drug discovery

3.1.4 Human protein microarray for various protein analysis

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Drug Discovery Technologies Market, By Technology Type

4.1 Pharmacogenomics

4.2 High Throughput Screening

4.3 Genomics

4.3.1.1 Structural Genomics

4.3.1.2 Functional Genomics

4.3.1.3 Other Genomics technologies

4.3.1.3.1.1 Clinical Medicine

4.3.1.3.1.2 New Antibiotics

4.4 Bioinformatics

4.4.1.1 Computer-Aided Drug Design

4.5 Biochips

4.5.1.1 Lab on a chip

4.5.1.2 Proteomics microarrays

4.5.1.3 DNA and Protein microarrays

4.6 Bioanalytical Instruments

4.6.1.1 Chemotherapy instruments

4.6.1.2 Mass spectrometry

4.6.1.3 Microplate readers

4.6.1.4 Nuclear magnetic resonance

4.7 Nanotechnology

4.7.1.1 Nano-mass spectroscopy

4.7.1.2 Dip-pen Nanolithography

4.7.1.3 Atomic force microscopy (AFM)

4.8 Metabolomics

4.8.1.1 Target Identification

4.8.1.2 Target Validation

4.8.1.3 Lead Optimization

4.8.1.4 Mode of Action

4.8.1.5 Preclinical Studies

4.8.1.6 Clinical Studies

4.8.1.7 Post-Approval Studies

4.8.1.8 Diagnostics

4.9 Other Technologies

4.9.1.1 RNAi (RNA interference)

4.9.1.1.1.1 MiRNAS (MicroRNA sequencing)

4.9.1.1.1.2 SiRNA (Small interfering RNA)

4.9.1.1.1.3 Other RNAi technologies

4.9.1.2 Combinatorial chemistry

4.9.1.2.1.1 Chemical Encoding

4.9.1.2.1.2 Positional Encoding

4.9.1.2.1.3 Electronic Encoding

4.9.1.3 Synthetic Biology

4.9.1.4 Proteomic

4.9.1.4.1.1 Two dimensional gel electrphoresis- 2DGE

4.9.1.4.1.2 Two-hybrid systems

4.9.1.5 Cell Based Assays

4.9.1.6 Epigenetics

4.9.1.7 Systems Biology

4.9.1.7.1.1 Computer Modelling

4.9.1.8 Quantitative polymerase chain reaction (QPCR)

4.9.1.9 Laboratory information management systems

4.9.1.10 Microfluidics

4.9.1.11 Chromatography

4.9.1.12 Protein and nucleic acid isolation

5 Drug Discovery Technologies Market, By End User

5.1 Research Institutes

5.2 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.3 Biotech Companies

5.4 Biopharmaceutical Companies

5.5 Other End Users

6 Drug Discovery Technologies Market, By Application

6.1 Cardiovascular Diseases

6.2 Cancer

6.3 Parkinson's disease

6.4 Central Nervous System Disorders

6.5 Other Applications

6.5.1 Other Applications Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



7 Drug Discovery Technologies Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

- Affymetrix Inc.

- Tecan Group Ltd.

- Sigma-Aldrich Corp

- Shimadzu Corp

- Perkinelmer Inc.

- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

- Incyte Corp

- Gyros AB

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

- Evotec AG

- Chembridge Corp

- Abbott Laboratories Inc.

- Celera Corp

- Caliper Life Sciences Inc.

- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

- Astrazeneca Plc.

- Albany Molecular Research Inc.

- Agilent Technologies Inc.

- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

- Life Technologies Corp

